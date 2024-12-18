Should Arsenal line-up with Tierney and Sterling tonight against Palace?

Tonight’s clash with Palace should be utilised to do a bit of experimentation.

Considering our exploits in the last few Premier League games, and also taking into account Mikel Arteta’s poor European record, a majority of the gooners see the cup competitions as the most likely source of silverware this campaign.

Since his FA Cup triumph in 2020, Arteta hasn’t come too close to winning the cup competitions ever since due to a lack of prioritization. The Arsenal fans are starting to turn on him so he should very well take It seriously as it could paper over the cracks of this campaign.

Tonight we’ll have a chance to move a step closer to Carabao cup glory when we welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates, it has been termed as a must-win due to the reasons above, however it will provide Arteta with the chance to give minutes to the fringe players of the squad which will in turn, most importantly, provide rest for key members of the starting eleven. We should have enough to beat Palace regardless of this so why shouldn’t we do it anyway.

Among the players he needs to give minutes to, the duo of Kieran Tierney and Raheem Sterling will need it the most, especially the latter. Starting those two will give us the chance to have a closer look at a possible combination on the left side of our attack.

Tierney hasn’t played for us in over a year and Sterling barely gets a look in this season, even after the performances served up by Martinelli and Trossard recently. I’ll be very curious to see how well they link up down that side if they both start, we just have to try something different and become less predictable, the duo might provide just that for us.

Tierney is the most traditional full-back we have in our ranks, he likes to bomb forward and put in balls in the box, while selflessly providing support for his winger on the left. I would be curious to see how Sterling would do with this amount of support if the pair get to start together. It might bring us joy down our left hand side, and who knows, it might even unlock another weapon in our armoury!

We’ll be playing Palace two times in the space of three days and this first clash isn’t the most important, so it won’t hurt for Arteta to experiment a bit with his starting lineup.

Would they complement each other well?

