Should Arsenal listen to Thierry Henry over this reported target?

It would seem that most people have accepted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be at Arsenal at the beginning on next season, whenever that might be, and there are numerous transfer rumours

over who could replace him as the Gunners prolific goalscorer after the Frenchman departs.

One of the biggest Arsenal rumours so far has been the possible arrival of the prolific Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has scored an average of a goal in every second game for the Hoops since his arrival. Ally McCoist, who knows a bit about putting the ball in the net himself, bumped into our own super scorer legend Thierry Henry, who told him that he could see Edouard becoming a superstar himself in the future. The Rangers legend said in the Daily Record: “I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard.

“He was saying in France in particular (Edouard is admired) and he personally really, really thinks he’s got a chance of going right to the top.”

Now I know we have hundreds of transfer rumours every day, but the fact that Arsenal’s best striker EVER rates this French U21 hitman, surely we should sit up and take notice? He is only 22 years old, and with his grounding in the tough Scottish League he is surely worth a small investment by the Gunners, especially if Henry says he is the bees knees…