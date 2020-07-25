Should Arsenal loan Dani Ceballos again or sign him permanently?

Dani Ceballos has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Arsenal teams since the Premier League’s restart.

The Spaniard had struggled to get into the team when Mikel Arteta first became our manager, and he was even close to returning to Spain in the last transfer window.

He has, however, become very key as we have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City just before the end of the season.

He scored the goal that helped us reach the semi-final of the FA Cup, and he has also improved other parts of his game to remain relevant.

As we enter the transfer window, it looks likely that he will return to Real Madrid at the end of this prolonged season.

There have been talks that Arsenal will consider getting him back for another season-long loan deal.

I don’t think we should be doing that at the moment. After seeing the kind of performance that Ceballos is capable of, we should be talking about signing him permanently.

We have been complaining about being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but teams like Chelsea have been busy strengthening their team.

Ceballos has proven that we can trust him and that he can be an important part of our rebuild, we need to get the chequebook out and sign him permanently.

An article from Ime