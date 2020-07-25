Should Arsenal loan Dani Ceballos again or sign him permanently?

Dani Ceballos has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Arsenal teams since the Premier League’s restart.
The Spaniard had struggled to get into the team when Mikel Arteta first became our manager, and he was even close to returning to Spain in the last transfer window.
He has, however, become very key as we have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City just before the end of the season.
He scored the goal that helped us reach the semi-final of the FA Cup, and he has also improved other parts of his game to remain relevant.
As we enter the transfer window, it looks likely that he will return to Real Madrid at the end of this prolonged season.
There have been talks that Arsenal will consider getting him back for another season-long loan deal.
I don’t think we should be doing that at the moment. After seeing the kind of performance that Ceballos is capable of, we should be talking about signing him permanently.
We have been complaining about being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but teams like Chelsea have been busy strengthening their team.
Ceballos has proven that we can trust him and that he can be an important part of our rebuild, we need to get the chequebook out and sign him permanently.
An article from Ime
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’d definitely be up for signing him permanently 👍
A permanent deal will be fine but another loan isn’t a bad options either, if he could help us achieve UCL, we can have enough to spend
Loan with option to buy at 20M Euro
My priorities for midfield would be Thomas Partey if Arsenal can attract him away from Atletico Madrid for his buy out clause of £45 million, as the box to box midfielder and Marc Roca from relegated Espanyol as DM.
Dani Ceballos has performed well (loved his goal in the FA Cup semi), but loan or buy depends on Real Madrid’s asking price, if he is happy to stay and doesn’t have his heart set on Real Madrid.
Arsenal also has Smith-Rowe returning and would try to retain AMN. It might be worth sending Willock on loan, if Arteta doesn’t see him getting game time.
Lucas Torreira is obviously not happy and should be sold back to Italy, along with Elneny and Mhikatarian and hopefully Ozil.
With Partey, Roca, Ceballos, AMN and Xhaka Arsenal’s midfield would look reasonably solid.
I haven’t forgotten Guendouzi, but his future is in the hands of Arteta, as to whether the head coach wants him at Arsenal. Apparently Guendouzi has been told Arsenal won’t sell him, but I suppose that would depend on the offers.
Chelsea is the only team that has been really active this window and that is because they have saved a lot of money due to their ban last summer, they sold Hazard too so it is understandable if they flex their financial muscles now.
That said, I am not against resigning Ceballos if we can afford to do so, in fact, we NEED another creative midfielder that can play with him and Xhaka as we seriously lack creativity.
I remember when we used to have several creative midfielders in abundance, good old days of sexy football…