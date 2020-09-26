Should Arsenal look to beat Chelsea to midfield target?

Chelsea are supposedly eyeing a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, but should Arsenal consider such a move?
Our club is supposedly working hard behind the scenes to offload players in order to raise funds for a bid to sign another midfielder, with Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey most strongly linked.
The pair are believed to cost somewhere between the £50 Million mark, but latest reports claim that we could well make a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.
The Express claimed that the Blues are themselves looking to raise funds for further spending, and are willing to let Jorginho leave the club in order to bring Rice to West London, but maybe instead of funding their bid for the England international, we should look to sign their man instead.
Chelsea have already spent an astonishing amount on bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy, and the club now have some players which will need to move on, with zero incomings from exits thus far.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho cost the club an initial £50 Million according to SkySports, and you wouldn’t expect them to accept much under that price should they allow him to leave.
The reason why a move for the Blues midfielder may make sense, is that they would likely accept the fee to be paid in installments, knowing their finances are comfortable despite the recent spending.
A move to sign Rice however could be much more profitable. While Jorginho is a top player, and his style would be ideal in our current formation, the belief is that we would prefer to return to a back four, and having a player like rice at the base of the midfield would allow such a switch.
Rice has shown that he is a top player, and one who is more than comfortable at sitting deep while his rivals push forward, and that can be one of the most important roles in the team.
Could Rice actually be more ideal for Arsenal than Jorginho, and maybe more of a Thomas Partey alternative, and should we make our own attempt to sign the England man?
Get Partey!
And Sangare, who I’d rather have
than either of these two is close to
signing with PSV for a measley
£9M.
Even if the Ivorian was to eventually
flop @ AFC isnt he at least worth a
punt for the parsimunous price?
I read someone said They rejected 25M offer from Southampton for Sangare.
I’m struggling to see why they’d sell him for cheap even to us
Considering Toulouse was
relegated from Ligue 1 after
last season I just cant fathom
there ownership would reject
such an offer from the Saints.
The French club has to be
bleeding cash following such
a catastrophic season.
I still think hes a bargain @
£15M considering what Chelsea
and Spuds paid for Bakayoko &
Ndombele respectively.
Yeah well Soumaré is the alternative for Partey.
Now in wondering what relationship we’ve suddenly built with Lille
In two words
Absolutely not !
Better than signing Jorginho but still not what we need. Partey, auoar or soumare
Funny enough I was about to post this about Soumare.
Arsenal have agreed verbal personal terms with Lille midfielder Bakary Soumaré, Thomas Partey’s replacement only If they can not get a deal done for Partey.
If AM arent willimg to negotiate
Torreria as part of the TP deal
then MA & Edu should tell
Simeone and co. to SOD OFF
and bring in Soumare. His
price tag would be similar to
the Ghanian’s, but I venture to
guess the French side would
ONCE AGAIN be happy to take
Arsenals money A Pepe style
installment scenario would be
ideal.
Arsenal are not even willing to let Torreira go on loan without obligation to buy..Even Torina’s president admitted to it
Dont you think it’s well past
time for MA & Edu to simply
walk away from TP and
spend the final week of the
window courting Soumare?
If seems there willing to
play a game of chicken with
AM and quite frankly I don’t
see the Spanish side moving
in the final stages of the
window.
would rather sign a player from the EPL. As for Jorginho and 50 millions, PASS. 20 to 30 millions I will think about it providing I don’t expect him to play press and defend. He is not that type.