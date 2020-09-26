Should Arsenal look to beat Chelsea to midfield target?

Chelsea are supposedly eyeing a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, but should Arsenal consider such a move?

Our club is supposedly working hard behind the scenes to offload players in order to raise funds for a bid to sign another midfielder, with Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey most strongly linked.

The pair are believed to cost somewhere between the £50 Million mark, but latest reports claim that we could well make a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Express claimed that the Blues are themselves looking to raise funds for further spending, and are willing to let Jorginho leave the club in order to bring Rice to West London, but maybe instead of funding their bid for the England international, we should look to sign their man instead.

Chelsea have already spent an astonishing amount on bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy, and the club now have some players which will need to move on, with zero incomings from exits thus far.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho cost the club an initial £50 Million according to SkySports, and you wouldn’t expect them to accept much under that price should they allow him to leave.

The reason why a move for the Blues midfielder may make sense, is that they would likely accept the fee to be paid in installments, knowing their finances are comfortable despite the recent spending.

A move to sign Rice however could be much more profitable. While Jorginho is a top player, and his style would be ideal in our current formation, the belief is that we would prefer to return to a back four, and having a player like rice at the base of the midfield would allow such a switch.

Rice has shown that he is a top player, and one who is more than comfortable at sitting deep while his rivals push forward, and that can be one of the most important roles in the team.

Could Rice actually be more ideal for Arsenal than Jorginho, and maybe more of a Thomas Partey alternative, and should we make our own attempt to sign the England man?

Patrick