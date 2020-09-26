Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Should Arsenal look to beat Chelsea to midfield target?

Chelsea are supposedly eyeing a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, but should Arsenal consider such a move?

Our club is supposedly working hard behind the scenes to offload players in order to raise funds for a bid to sign another midfielder, with Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey most strongly linked.

The pair are believed to cost somewhere between the £50 Million mark, but latest reports claim that we could well make a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Express claimed that the Blues are themselves looking to raise funds for further spending, and are willing to let Jorginho leave the club in order to bring Rice to West London, but maybe instead of funding their bid for the England international, we should look to sign their man instead.

Chelsea have already spent an astonishing amount on bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy, and the club now have some players which will need to move on, with zero incomings from exits thus far.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho cost the club an initial £50 Million according to SkySports, and you wouldn’t expect them to accept much under that price should they allow him to leave.

The reason why a move for the Blues midfielder may make sense, is that they would likely accept the fee to be paid in installments, knowing their finances are comfortable despite the recent spending.

A move to sign Rice however could be much more profitable. While Jorginho is a top player, and his style would be ideal in our current formation, the belief is that we would prefer to return to a back four, and having a player like rice at the base of the midfield would allow such a switch.

Rice has shown that he is a top player, and one who is more than comfortable at sitting deep while his rivals push forward, and that can be one of the most important roles in the team.

Could Rice actually be more ideal for Arsenal than Jorginho, and maybe more of a Thomas Partey alternative, and should we make our own attempt to sign the England man?

Patrick

  1. Robert Acedius says:
    September 26, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Get Partey!

  2. ACE says:
    September 26, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    And Sangare, who I’d rather have
    than either of these two is close to
    signing with PSV for a measley
    £9M.

    Even if the Ivorian was to eventually
    flop @ AFC isnt he at least worth a
    punt for the parsimunous price?

    1. Eddie says:
      September 26, 2020 at 2:09 pm

      I read someone said They rejected 25M offer from Southampton for Sangare.
      I’m struggling to see why they’d sell him for cheap even to us

      1. ACE says:
        September 26, 2020 at 2:16 pm

        Considering Toulouse was
        relegated from Ligue 1 after
        last season I just cant fathom
        there ownership would reject
        such an offer from the Saints.
        The French club has to be
        bleeding cash following such
        a catastrophic season.

        I still think hes a bargain @
        £15M considering what Chelsea
        and Spuds paid for Bakayoko &
        Ndombele respectively.

        1. Eddie says:
          September 26, 2020 at 2:19 pm

          Yeah well Soumaré is the alternative for Partey.
          Now in wondering what relationship we’ve suddenly built with Lille

  3. Dan kit says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    In two words
    Absolutely not !

  4. Topgun86 says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Better than signing Jorginho but still not what we need. Partey, auoar or soumare

    1. Eddie says:
      September 26, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      Funny enough I was about to post this about Soumare.
      Arsenal have agreed verbal personal terms with Lille midfielder Bakary Soumaré, Thomas Partey’s replacement only If they can not get a deal done for Partey.

      1. ACE says:
        September 26, 2020 at 2:25 pm

        If AM arent willimg to negotiate
        Torreria as part of the TP deal
        then MA & Edu should tell
        Simeone and co. to SOD OFF
        and bring in Soumare. His
        price tag would be similar to
        the Ghanian’s, but I venture to
        guess the French side would
        ONCE AGAIN be happy to take
        Arsenals money A Pepe style
        installment scenario would be
        ideal.

        1. Eddie says:
          September 26, 2020 at 2:31 pm

          Arsenal are not even willing to let Torreira go on loan without obligation to buy..Even Torina’s president admitted to it

          1. ACE says:
            September 26, 2020 at 2:40 pm

            Dont you think it’s well past
            time for MA & Edu to simply
            walk away from TP and
            spend the final week of the
            window courting Soumare?
            If seems there willing to
            play a game of chicken with
            AM and quite frankly I don’t
            see the Spanish side moving
            in the final stages of the
            window.

  5. Lenohappy says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    I feel so sorry for Brighton they are playing a very beautiful and attacking football against united, I still don’t understand how 4 shots can hit the crossbar 🤔

    1. FootballisTrivial says:
      September 26, 2020 at 2:22 pm

      5

    2. Eddie says:
      September 26, 2020 at 2:31 pm

      Poor Brighton… I wanted United to lose

  6. Lenohappy says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Goal Yes🤣🤣🤣

    1. Sue says:
      September 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm

      What a game that was, Lenohappy…. I think Maupay’s celebration came back to haunt him!!!

  7. FootballisTrivial says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Brighton remind me of the old Arsenal. Brilliant gameplay but won’t win, and highly unlucky.

  8. RSH says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    maupay…. ruining my day. REALLY?!?!

  9. S says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Brighton concede a goal AFTER the whistle blows for FT. Screw the rules, their opposition has the VAR.

  10. lcw says:
    September 26, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    would rather sign a player from the EPL. As for Jorginho and 50 millions, PASS. 20 to 30 millions I will think about it providing I don’t expect him to play press and defend. He is not that type.

