Should Arsenal make a move for Man City’s Phil Foden?

Phil Foden’s position at Manchester City may now be under serious threat following the arrival of Rayan Cherki. The English international played a pivotal role in the 2023–2024 season as City challenged Arsenal closely and ultimately secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Since his breakthrough into the first team, Foden has been regarded as one of the finest players in the Premier League and has consistently featured for the England national side. However, like several of his teammates, he endured a relatively underwhelming campaign last term as Manchester City ended the season without any silverware.

Manchester City’s Squad Evolution Raises Questions

Although Foden has not been excluded from the squad in the same way as Jack Grealish, speculation is mounting over his future at the club. With Pep Guardiola looking to refresh his side, Manchester City may be willing to consider offers for Foden as they strengthen their ranks. The competition for places will inevitably increase, and players once considered untouchable may now face uncertain futures.

As cited by Talk Sport, Tony Cascarino has suggested that Arsenal should take advantage of this potential shift and move for Foden. He said: “But all that’s happening at City and all the spending that’s gone on, I wouldn’t be surprised if Foden is allowed to go somewhere. Whether City let him go to Arsenal, I don’t know. But they let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko go there. If Arsenal could get him, I think Arteta would really consider that, yeah.”

Foden to Arsenal: Ambitious but Not Impossible

A move for Foden would be an ambitious transfer for Arsenal, but not entirely implausible given City’s history of doing business with the Gunners. The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have previously made the switch, although their performances have drawn mixed reviews. The idea of bringing in Foden, a player with proven quality and versatility, could appeal to Mikel Arteta as he looks to push the squad further in pursuit of major trophies.

Foden may also be tempted by the challenge of a new environment after his many achievements at City. Should Arsenal attempt to secure his signature, it would undoubtedly be seen as a statement of intent for the season ahead.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…