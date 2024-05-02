Should Arsenal make an “exceptional offer” for this rising young Dutch star

If Arsenal are to make a bid for Xavi Simons, they may have to part with a large chunk of money. Simons is one of the European football scene’s rising stars. Last season, while at PSV, the La Masia product scored 22 goals and assisted 22 times in 48 games. PSG was so impressed with their ex-star’s performance that they decided to re-sign him, activating the £3 million buyback clause they had in the deal with PSV after his sale to the Dutch club.

It’s interesting to note that after he returned to Paris, the French giants promptly loaned him out to RB Leipzig. He has continued to shine (like he did last season), scoring nine goals and assisting 15 times in 41 games for Leipzig.

There’s also a lot of speculation about what the future holds for him. His loan deal at Leipzig does not include a buy option; therefore, the playmaker will return to PSG at the end of the season.

Ben Jacobs has tried to figure out where Simons will play next season. He thinks PSG is still unsure of what to do with the 21-year-old. He suggests RB Leipzig may have a bright chance to extend his loan stay, but if he’s to leave PSG on a permanent deal, a serious suitor would have to pay big money.

Jacobs tweeted, “PSG are deciding whether to recall Xavi Simons this summer or renew his loan with Leipzig. Real chance of the latter. Some short-term complexities to navigate with club finalising their plans. A sale to another club is seen as less likely and would require an exceptional offer.”

PSG are deciding whether to recall Xavi Simons this summer or renew his loan with Leipzig. Real chance of the latter. Some short-term complexities to navigate with club finalising their plans. A sale to another club is seen as less likely snd would require an exceptional offer.🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/2kX1KvpS3y — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 29, 2024

Arsenal has been linked with a swoop for Xavi Simons since last summer, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal would go all out for the obviously highly-talented youngster.

Daniel O