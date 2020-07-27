Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Should Arsenal make another move for Wilfried Zaha?

Roy Hodgson has hinted that Wilfried Zaha will be leaving Crystal Palace when the transfer window reopens, per the Independent.

The Ivorian winger is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and he has also been a target of the Gunners before now.

Arsenal tried to sign him in the last summer transfer window before they made a move for Nicolas Pepe.

They had been priced out of a move for the former Manchester United winger, and he was Unai Emery’s first-choice transfer target.

Pepe has had an inconsistent season in the Arsenal team, and he primarily operates from the right.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a striker, but he has been deployed on the left-side of attack more frequently under Mikel Arteta.

If we can sign Zaha, he will take over that position and free Aubameyang to play through the centre of our attack.

I know some people will say we don’t need him as he might limit the development of Bukayo Saka.

The truth remains that all top teams have quality options, if we want to reach the level of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, we have to be able to look at our bench and be able to bring in players that can change the outcome of games for us.

Zaha will be an amazing addition to this team and if we don’t sign him, another top team will.

An article from Ime

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags wilfried zaha

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    July 27, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Ahh my Wilf….. if only he’d ended up with us! Unfortunately, that ship has sailed……

    Reply
  2. jon fox says:
    July 27, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Crazy idea that fortunately for Arsenal no one much takes seriously. I very much doubt even the writer belives it will happen. He just wants to write about something and provides zero evidence as to why he thinks- if he does think- it will happen. JUST A WISHY WASHY “someone else will buy him if we don’t”. Well so what, he will be no loss to us and his asking price will be way out of our league even in the fantasy scenario that we were interested , which we are not!

    Reply
    1. Geoff says:
      July 27, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      I agree entirely. No,no, a thousand times no!!

      Reply
  3. Bugao says:
    July 27, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    At 28yrs now not good enough we should look for other options,first we should consider for a strong defensive midfielder,creative midfielder (no 10) with the caliber of Alexander hleb,and a striker if Aina leave.

    Reply
  4. Kedar says:
    July 27, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Senseless ….. We don’t have anything to buy anyone..

    Reply
  5. Declan says:
    July 27, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Yes @Ime, Pepe has had an indifferent season but a far better one than Zaha, with more goals and assists. His price this term is apparently £40 million and he is worth it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs