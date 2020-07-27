Should Arsenal make another move for Wilfried Zaha?

Roy Hodgson has hinted that Wilfried Zaha will be leaving Crystal Palace when the transfer window reopens, per the Independent.

The Ivorian winger is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and he has also been a target of the Gunners before now.

Arsenal tried to sign him in the last summer transfer window before they made a move for Nicolas Pepe.

They had been priced out of a move for the former Manchester United winger, and he was Unai Emery’s first-choice transfer target.

Pepe has had an inconsistent season in the Arsenal team, and he primarily operates from the right.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a striker, but he has been deployed on the left-side of attack more frequently under Mikel Arteta.

If we can sign Zaha, he will take over that position and free Aubameyang to play through the centre of our attack.

I know some people will say we don’t need him as he might limit the development of Bukayo Saka.

The truth remains that all top teams have quality options, if we want to reach the level of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, we have to be able to look at our bench and be able to bring in players that can change the outcome of games for us.

Zaha will be an amazing addition to this team and if we don’t sign him, another top team will.

An article from Ime