Should Arsenal make Declan Rice our No6 or No8 next season?

It is believed that Arsenal will buy a top midfielder this summer. However, it remains unclear which midfielder, a No. 6 or 8, Arsenal will sign.

Well, a major revelation about the midfielder Arsenal will sign has emerged. According to Ben Jacobs, the biggest difficulty with Arsenal’s midfield is where they want Declan Rice to play. Rice has thrived as both a 6 and an 8, and the club intends to have an internal discussion about him. They want to specify where the £105 million 2023 recruit will play next season before deciding which type of midfielder to sign.

Jacobs said on GiveMeSport: “I think Arsenal are determining what they want to do in midfield. First, on an internal decision on Declan Rice.

“Because even though Rice is versatile, and that’s a bonus, on paper, at least, they want to define him. If they define him as a six, then they’ll move for an eight, and if they define him as an eight, then they’ll move for a six.

“So, before they’ve clarified Rice’s position, only on paper because it is obviously beneficial that he can be versatile, they won’t really know what kind of target they’re looking for.”

These assertions make it clear that Arsenal’s recruitment has matured. They’re merely seeking the final pieces of their puzzle before Mikel Arteta unleashes his strongest team. Where do you think Rice will play next season, and which midfielder should we sign?

If I were Arteta, I’d look to play Rice as an 8, because his ball-carrying skills, technical skills, and athleticism in that role helped the team in the PL Run-in last season. For the No. 6, I don’t think we could go wrong with a transfer for Martin Zubimendi, who I hope will finally agree that a move to Arsenal is for him.

Darren N

