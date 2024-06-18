Should Arsenal make Declan Rice our No6 or No8 next season?

It is believed that Arsenal will buy a top midfielder this summer. However, it remains unclear which midfielder, a No. 6 or 8, Arsenal will sign.
Well, a major revelation about the midfielder Arsenal will sign has emerged. According to Ben Jacobs, the biggest difficulty with Arsenal’s midfield is where they want Declan Rice to play. Rice has thrived as both a 6 and an 8, and the club intends to have an internal discussion about him. They want to specify where the £105 million 2023 recruit will play next season before deciding which type of midfielder to sign.
Jacobs said on GiveMeSport: “I think Arsenal are determining what they want to do in midfield. First, on an internal decision on Declan Rice.
“Because even though Rice is versatile, and that’s a bonus, on paper, at least, they want to define him. If they define him as a six, then they’ll move for an eight, and if they define him as an eight, then they’ll move for a six.
“So, before they’ve clarified Rice’s position, only on paper because it is obviously beneficial that he can be versatile, they won’t really know what kind of target they’re looking for.”
These assertions make it clear that Arsenal’s recruitment has matured. They’re merely seeking the final pieces of their puzzle before Mikel Arteta unleashes his strongest team. Where do you think Rice will play next season, and which midfielder should we sign?
If I were Arteta, I’d look to play Rice as an 8, because his ball-carrying skills, technical skills, and athleticism in that role helped the team in the PL Run-in last season. For the No. 6, I don’t think we could go wrong with a transfer for Martin Zubimendi, who I hope will finally agree that a move to Arsenal is for him.
Darren N
Completely depends on who is available in the transfer market. Rice at 6 and Musiala/Wirtz at 10 sounds better than rice at 8 and onana at 6.
Depends, and why lock yourself into one position? Arteta favors versatility, so regardless of any midfielder I think Rice will still see time as a 6 and an 8, depending on game situation and management.
Arteta could also play a 4-2-3-1 at times and have Rice and New midfielder in a pivot.
Arsenal finished the season very strongly, and key figure in that was Rice playing in the more advanced #8 role
at the time of his signing both Arteta and Rice himself said that coming to Arsenal was about developing his game and growing as footballer, particularly calling out scoring more goals – his move to #8 very much delivers on that vision and I expect that to continue next season, and in many ways dropping back to #6 feels like a step backwards in Rice’s progression
Arteta/Edu love versatility, and in Rice they have a #6 who became an #8, I wonder whether we might similar recruitment strategy this summer
if Edu can find a midfielder who can play #10 to a high level too that would be ideal, one area we lack quality in depth Odegaard #10, if our midfield recruitment can find a versatile #10 that would be superb
a player like Bruno Guimeares (the Newcastle midfielder) intrigues me as to what his best position actually is, could be that player, is he strong enough at #6, does it matter when most opponents are likely to deploy low block / counter-attack against, i.e. not look to play through us in the middle
I can actually see two midfielders coming in to provide cover and options across the midfield, Zudimendi and Guimeares probably my preferred if I could choose
Rice is definitely very productive on bothe positions. When he plays with Partey in that position, we hardly lose a game. he is very aggressive.
Therefore if there is a player of partey’s profile who can handle the 6 position, Rice should definitely play 8. That’s why we need Zubimendi I cannot speak for Onana; but we definitely need 2 defensive mifielders to catch up with City. Jorginho isn’t growing younger.
Graduates from the academy should make the step up.