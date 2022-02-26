Should Arsenal make Djed Spence a priority this summer

We were all hoping that Mikel Arteta would be buying a backup right back as an understudy to Takehero Tomiyasu in January, as there was little faith in Arsenal’s only other right back in the squad, Cedric Soares.

Sure enough, on New Year’s Day, we lost Tomiyasu to injury and he has not played in a League game since, and we have now found that he has suffered a new calf injury just the day before the Wolves game on Thursday, so Cedric will continue to keep his spot.

Luckily the Portugese international has played admirably well so far, but it is abundantly clear that we need a new young back up to arrive in the summer, and surely Mikel Arteta must have been highly impressed with the Middlesbrough youngster Djed Spence who was brilliant for his loan club Nottingham Forest when they knocked the Gunners out of the FA cup.

He was so good that Arsenal’s young Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, when asked about the toughest individual opponent he has faced by The Athletic, replied: “Actually the guy from Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence, who played against me in the FA Cup.”

“He is strong, good on the ball, calm & quick.”

“I was surprised; he is a really good player.”

Obviously though, it wasn’t just Arsenal that were impressed with Spence, especially when he was just as good when Forest knocked out Leicester in the Fourth Round as well, so there could be a queue of clubs lining up to sign him.

I would think Spence would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s youth revolution at Arsenal, so should we go all out to buy him this summer?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opionion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…