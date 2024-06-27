Should Arsenal make Gyokeres their top transfer target rather than Osimhen?

Despite claims that Arsenal is no longer interested in signing a superstar striker, we cannot dismiss reports that Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are currently being considered as transfer interests.

According to Football London, Arsenal are presently the obvious favourites to sign Viktor Gyokeres, who led Europe in goals and assists last season (58 = 43 goals + 15 assists). Meanwhile, reports suggest that Victor Osimhen is eagerly anticipating a transfer to the Premier League, with Arsenal as a possible destination. Napoli is reportedly open to considering offers that fall short of his £111 million release clause.

Arsenal may sign either striker, but which is more likely? According to Italian journalist Fabio Tarantino, writing in Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal will most likely prioritise a deal for Gyokeres over Osimhen. According to the journalist, the Sporting Lisbon striker will cost less than the Nigerian international, making his deal more feasible.

He also stated that Arsenal believes they can afford the wage demands of the former Champions League striker, who earns less than Osimhen; the Napoli player is the best-paid player in Serie A, with salaries of ten million euros per year (and so it is a reasonable thought that Osimhen may push for a hefty wage package).

Is it right for Arsenal to prioritize Gyokeres over Osimhen?

