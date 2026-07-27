Should Arsenal make Nico Williams their marquee summer signing?

Arsenal want to make a marquee signing this summer, which explains why they have considered moves for players such as Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola over the last few weeks.

The Gunners already have a superb squad, so they cannot afford to sign mediocre players again because that would be a waste of time and may not help them become a stronger team. They believe they must target the best available players.

Arsenal revive interest in Williams

This ambition explains why Arsenal have reignited their interest in Nico Williams in recent days after he helped Spain win the World Cup this summer. The winger has been admired by the Gunners for some time because of his quality and ability to make a difference at the highest level.

Arsenal have been keen on Williams since the summer of 2024, but he eventually signed a longer contract at Athletic Club, which ties him to the club into his 30s. Despite that agreement, the Gunners still believe there could be an opportunity to sign him.

Gunners consider transfer options

Players in Spain usually have release clauses in their contracts, meaning Arsenal could still attempt to complete a deal for Williams. According to The Sun, the Gunners are considering a move for the Spanish attacker again as they continue searching for a major addition to their squad.

Arsenal view Williams as another top player who could improve their team and would do everything possible to convince him to join them. His pace, attacking ability and experience at international level make him an attractive option for the club.

Several other top players remain on Arsenal’s shopping list as they continue their summer planning. The Gunners are prepared to explore different opportunities if they cannot secure an agreement for Williams.

If a deal for Williams does not happen, Arsenal will turn their attention towards one of their other main targets. The club remain determined to add more quality to their squad and complete a signing that can make a significant impact.

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