Should Arsenal manage Saka’s playing time better to keep him fresh?

Mikel Arteta is a tactical genius, but there is one thing: he must copy his mentor Pep Guardiola or risk his star boy, Bukayo Saka, not performing at his best. I know you’re wondering where such a comment is coming from, but Sam Dean’s tweet below could help you try to understand where I am coming from:
Thought this was a good measure of Arsenal's use of Saka and City's ability/willingness to manage Foden differently. Massive difference in minutes.
AGE
🔹Foden: 23y 8m
🔺Saka: 22y 5m
LEAGUE APPEARANCES
🔹Foden: 151
🔺Saka: 157
LEAGUE MINUTES
🔹Foden: 8,628
🔺Saka: 12,426
— Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 7, 2024
Saka and Foden are regarded as two of Europe’s best young players; being in the same league, they will always be compared and expected to make an impact for their clubs. And they’re making an effect; Saka and Foden have identical figures in the league; thus far, they both have 8 goals and 7 assists.
Guardiola is cautious about his use of Foden to keep him fresh, whereas Arteta’s over-reliance on Saka may have an effect on his production.
The Gunners are obviously overusing their No. 7. Last summer and the last few months, there was an argument about why the Gunners should sign a realiable backup for the Hale End graduate. It has been agreed that no one in the club can play right wing like him, so the transfer market has been combed.
In the search for the perfect signing, players such as Pedro Neto and Michael Olise are thought to be good enough to share responsibility for Arsenal’s right wing.
However, as we wait to see which right winger will be signed, Arteta will need to come up with good tactics to ensure Saka does not burn out with about 15 Premier League games remaining and several crucial Champions League knockout games.
Arteta simply needs to find a method to rotate Saka in and out of the starting 11, as well as having him subbed off sooner in games; Reiss Nelson or even Gabriel Jesus might move to the right wing when he’s subbed off, keeping the 22-year-old fresher.
Darren N
I guess Cozier-Duberry will only sign the new contract offer from Arsenal if there is a clause about his minimum playing time
I heard the situation has forced Arteta to promote him to the main squad. To make Cozier-Duberry sign the contract, Arteta might have to play him in some EPL/ UCL games
Marquinhos has been loaned out to Fluminenss, so Cozier-Duberry could rotate with Saka for the inverted-RW role
I had seen this Duberry kid and he looks pretty good, maybe we could loan him to Brighton and let the Seagulls mold him into the finish article.
We know the gaffer won’t trust him, neither should he be thrown in at the deep end.
We don’t rotate Saka and it’s not because of lack of alternatives or backups….zero evidence to suggest potential rotation.
The problem is we are out of the cups and MA simply doesn’t seem to care about it so that leaves minimal opportunity to give the youngsters/fringe players a run….not that I think they’d get a run anyway if we were still in them.
Foden, who has superb ball skills, is given licence to pop up in different areas during a match, whereas, Saka seems to be restricted to hog the right wing by his Manager who has yet to justify the writer’s claim of him being a tactical genius.In Nelson, Jesus and Trossard we have three players who are comfortable on the RW so the need for a costly back up for Saka is not a priority as far as I am concerned.
oh well its not as if saka is a winger foden is an attacking midfielder thats why they have different responsibilities.
Firstly ,I disagree that Arteta is any different from Guardiola in managing the minutes of his players. As a matter of fact, there were five City players who clocked more minutes than Saka last season i.e.Rodri,Gundogan,Haaland,Akanji and Ederson. What is common in these selected City players is that they didn’t have equal replacements, just like Saka for Arsenal.
Secondly,I don’t believe that Foden played fewer minutes because his minutes were being managed/monitored. Until this season,following KDB’s injury and the departure of Gundogan,Foden didn’t play because there were other players preferred ahead of him. The same can’t be said for Saka. There’s just no one else in the squad who is as effective as him on the RW in my opinion.
Finally,star players generally don’t like to be subbed or rotated. Think of Salah,prime Messi,prime Ronaldo,Haaland,Mbappe,Bruno Fernandez,Vinicius Junior,Neymar, Kane,etc. These guys are almost never subbed or rested in a league game unless they are injured. Last season the likes of Kane,Bruno Fernandes,Rodri,Haaland,Rice,Enzo Fernandes,Vini Jr all played more minutes than Saka.
I don’t disagree that Arsenal need another option on the right though. But that player will likely get very few chances unless he’s versatile enough to play other positions like Pedro Neto, who can comfortably play on left or right.
The solution for Saka being worn out or getting injured perhaps lies in reducing his workload in games. In terms of tackles made per game this season,Saka is third in the squad with 2 tackles per game,only second to Rice and Zinchenko who both average 2.2 tackles per game. Most stars like Salah and Mbappe don’t do much defensively. Maybe Saka’s game can be simplified too for his own durability. It might even improve his efficiency going forward.