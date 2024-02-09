Should Arsenal manage Saka’s playing time better to keep him fresh?

Mikel Arteta is a tactical genius, but there is one thing: he must copy his mentor Pep Guardiola or risk his star boy, Bukayo Saka, not performing at his best. I know you’re wondering where such a comment is coming from, but Sam Dean’s tweet below could help you try to understand where I am coming from:

Thought this was a good measure of Arsenal's use of Saka and City's ability/willingness to manage Foden differently. Massive difference in minutes. AGE

🔹Foden: 23y 8m

🔺Saka: 22y 5m LEAGUE APPEARANCES

🔹Foden: 151

🔺Saka: 157 LEAGUE MINUTES

🔹Foden: 8,628

🔺Saka: 12,426 — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 7, 2024

Saka and Foden are regarded as two of Europe’s best young players; being in the same league, they will always be compared and expected to make an impact for their clubs. And they’re making an effect; Saka and Foden have identical figures in the league; thus far, they both have 8 goals and 7 assists.

Guardiola is cautious about his use of Foden to keep him fresh, whereas Arteta’s over-reliance on Saka may have an effect on his production.

The Gunners are obviously overusing their No. 7. Last summer and the last few months, there was an argument about why the Gunners should sign a realiable backup for the Hale End graduate. It has been agreed that no one in the club can play right wing like him, so the transfer market has been combed.

In the search for the perfect signing, players such as Pedro Neto and Michael Olise are thought to be good enough to share responsibility for Arsenal’s right wing.

However, as we wait to see which right winger will be signed, Arteta will need to come up with good tactics to ensure Saka does not burn out with about 15 Premier League games remaining and several crucial Champions League knockout games.

Arteta simply needs to find a method to rotate Saka in and out of the starting 11, as well as having him subbed off sooner in games; Reiss Nelson or even Gabriel Jesus might move to the right wing when he’s subbed off, keeping the 22-year-old fresher.

Darren N

