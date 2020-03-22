Should Arsenal meet £90 Million asking price for WC winner?

Barcelona have supposedly set their asking price for Antoine Griezmann this summer, with the Catalan club keen to bring in a replacement for him up top.

Barca splurged £110 Million to bring the French international in from rivals Atletico Madrid, a fee which from the outside looked almost forced after accusations of tapping up were being thrown about, but Griezmann has failed to meet expectations at the Nou Camp, and has supposedly failed to build a rapport with fellow forwards Messi and Suarez.

The La Liga leaders are now said to be ready to cut their losses after just the one season, with Manchester United and Arsenal touted as possible destinations.

The club are believed to be hoping to return around £90 Million of their £110 Million expense to offload him, but does that fee pose too high a risk?

Should rumours prove true, Aubameyang is reported to be high on the Spanish club’s wishlist of who could replace Antoine in the coming window, which could well aid us should we wish to pursue a deal for the 29 year-old, but I’m not sure he would suit our style of play.

The fee being thrown about would break our club record fee, currently held by Nicolas Pepe, who has also failed to live up to his expense as of yet.

We certainly know that Griezmann has the ability to play in a number of attacking roles, but the goalscoring threat that Aubameyang poses as opposed to AG would be too big a gap, and I for one would opt not to break our budget to bring him in.

Transfer fees are bandied about all too much in football, but I think making Griezmann our record signing would be one that would prove to be wrong.

Would Griezmann be a hit in North London? Would he suit Arteta-Ball?

Patrick