Should Arsenal meet the £47.5M asking price for the exciting Raphinha?

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Raphinha’s move away from Leeds has slowed after their asking price was revealed, but Arsenal may not be as put off by the fee as Barcelona are.
The Gunners are hotly in the hunt for reinforcements in attack, and the Brazilian is one that we have been keeping tabs on for some time.
The Catalan giants were believed to have been at the head of the queue this summer, with the club ready to trigger his relegation release clause, only for the Yorkshire club to escape the drop.
Transfer guru Romano now claims that they are asking for more than double that clause, which has setback Barca in their bid to land him.
Romano told CaughtOffside exclusively: “For Raphinha, negotiations between Barcelona and his agents have advanced since February but the €25 million (£21.6 million) clause will not be activated because Leeds are staying in the Premier League.
“Leeds are now asking for €55 million (£47.5 million) guaranteed and not paid in many instalments, which is why the deal has slowed down.
“Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Raphinha since March – he is one of the possibilities on the list but not the only one. The club is also focused on trying to find an agreement with Bukayo Saka to extend his contract.
“Personally, I think Raphinha is great to watch and he could be a great fit for Xavi’s project, but if things continue to stall there, it might be worth watching to see if he stays in the Premier League.”
Raphinha is definitely a talent, and would surely bring added competition to our attacking areas, and replacing Nicolas Pepe with him would prove to be a massive upgrade, but I can’t help but feel that we cannot afford to spend that much on the wings this summer.
Our wide areas are unlikely to be the focus of our summer spending, with a striker, a possible forward and a central midfielder likely to be the priority. Eddie Nketiah staying could mean that we just need the one forward/striker, but even then, we need to be bringing extra bodies into the squad as we look to return to play European football next term.
As much as I would love to see Raphinha come to compete with his international counterpart on the wings, I just don’t can’t see us shelling out that sort of fee for him, unless the club could view him as someone who could play centrally, which I’m not convinced of.
Do you think we should be willing to spend a good chunk of the budget on Raphinha?
Hell yeah!! I mean this is a bargain if that’s truly the asking price.
If our tactics dont change it really doesn’t matter who we sign.
Stop it!
idc about price tag as long as it doesnt affect us getting other areas we need to deal with. Striker, partner for Partey, fullback cover also needed.
Arsenal have agreed a €35milion deal with poto for fibian viera, medical to take place tomorrow
As long as it doesn’t impact bringing in a top level striker and top midfield partner for Partey.
If signing him results in a lesser striker and midfielder, then I hope we pass. Winger is further down the list, and rather Saka and Martinelli get their chances with a WC striker with them up top.
Its obvious to those who know Durand and plain and day but we dont do plain as day.
Does it needs telling that we need wingers; two atleast?? Apparently not!
Saka, last season, played a lot of matches through injuries.
We need attackers, severely.
Marty and Saka, played left and right wings respectively, last season; with no alternatives. Because, for me, Smith Rowe is no winger but a midfielder. And officer Pepe seems incompetent.
Obviously, we need a striker and I believe that we’re already working on that. But for me, I suggest we add wingers to our list of new signees.
The forward role needs reshuffling than any other areas as we cannot continue to be overreliant on Marty and Saka; those are kids.
How come the vieira report has not made it’s way here? It’s all over the place already.
Fk It HAS and is on another thread!
A good player but I am certain he wil NOT be coming to us. I do think we have considerd him as one of many possibilities and I think we have already decided not to bid.
Rightly too, IMO.
I’d have loved Pepe to have shown what he’s capable of as i thought he had a great future , but i suppose the attitude of the player is what’s holding him back or some non footballing reason.
I do think Nelson has it in him to be a star one day also , so lets hope its soon and with us.
What attitude are you talking about. If you are in his position you will give up. There are about 10 or 15 games Saka shouldn’t have played last season to give Pepe games time and consistency but he wasn’t looked at. And when we are even looking for goals others were preferred to him. It is clear to him he wasn’t needed. He has it in him and his attitude is perfect. He didn’t complain or force issue and I’m sure he can’t wait to go and enjoy his game elsewhere.
Do we want to be relevant again?
If the answer is yes we will need top class / world class players. Man.City and Liverpool have set the standard. To win the league we need 90 points at least. To get 90 + points in the Premier League we need a world class squad 🔴⚪️