Should Arsenal move in-form Nwaneri to midfield to keep him in the team?

Bukayo Saka’s return from injury is undoubtedly excellent news for Arsenal, strengthening the team as they approach the decisive stages of the season. However, on an individual level, this development may not be as positive for Ethan Nwaneri, who has impressed in recent months.

Following the unsuccessful experiment of using Raheem Sterling on the right wing, Mikel Arteta turned to Nwaneri as a solution, and the youngster has made the most of his opportunity. His performances have been commendable, and even with Saka’s return against Fulham, Nwaneri managed to make an impact by providing an assist.

Despite his recent form, it is almost inconceivable that Arsenal would bench Saka in favour of Nwaneri. The England international is a key player for the Gunners, and his goal against Fulham served as a timely reminder of his importance to the team. His presence on the pitch is vital, particularly in crucial fixtures, and Arsenal will rely on him heavily in the coming weeks.

While Saka’s return is a boost for the team, it does create a dilemma for Arteta regarding Nwaneri’s role in the squad. Given his recent performances, it would seem unfair for him to be relegated to a bench role for the remainder of the season. He has been too impressive to be used sparingly, and Arteta should strongly consider finding an alternative starting position for him, potentially in midfield.

However, incorporating Nwaneri into the starting XI without displacing an established player presents a tactical challenge. Arsenal would likely need to adjust their formation to accommodate an additional midfielder, which could disrupt the team’s existing balance. Given the importance of maintaining stability during this crucial phase of the campaign, such a change may not be immediately feasible.

It would be unfortunate if Nwaneri’s playing time were significantly reduced due to Saka’s return, considering how well he has performed. While squad depth is essential, finding a way to keep both players involved without compromising the team’s structure will be a difficult but necessary task for Arteta.

