Should Arsenal move on from Arteta if Champions League eludes them?

There is a romance to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the stirring nights in Europe, the high-octane pressing, the sense of a club reborn. Yet football, for all its poetry, is a results business. If another season passes without silverware, the time may have come for Arsenal to seek a new custodian for their ambitions.
Arteta has been given the kind of backing most managers only dream of. Hundreds of millions spent, a club hierarchy unwavering in support, and a fanbase desperate for glory after years in the wilderness. The Spaniard has delivered progress: Arsenal now play with verve and unity, challenging the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, and breaking club records for points and goals. But progress, however intoxicating, cannot be the end in itself. After six years, there is only an FA Cup to show for it.
Arsenal’s near-misses have been agonising. Last season, the Gunners amassed 89 points, their best tally in decades, only to finish runners-up again. Champions League nights have returned, but the trophy cabinet remains bare. One wonders if Arteta, for all his tactical acumen and emotional intelligence, has taken this team as far as he can.
There is no shame in reaching a ceiling. Even the greatest managers sometimes find that the next step requires a different voice, a new vision. Arteta’s Arsenal have character, style, and resilience, but the final leap – from contenders to champions – has proven elusive. The club’s ambitions demand more than honourable failure.
Of course, everything changes if Arsenal overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming Champions League semi-final and then triumph against either Barcelona or Inter Milan in the final. Such a feat would not only deliver the club’s first major European success in nearly two decades but also elevate Arteta to legendary status, forever etched in Arsenal’s history.
If, however, come the end of this season, Arsenal remain without major silverware, the case for change will be compelling. Arteta deserves gratitude and respect for the transformation he has overseen. But sentiment cannot outweigh the need for tangible success. Arsenal, simply, must win – and if they cannot under Arteta, it may be time for someone else to finish the job he so admirably began.
What utter garbage. Typical of the modern tendency to throw tge baby out with the bath water. Arteta is one of the top coaches in the world. Who could replace him who is an improvement. Please start producing proper copy. The case for replacement is not’ compelling ‘. It is suicidal
Utter garbage? That is how you respond to an opinion you do not like Bertie? So rather than dismantle the points in the article you just go straight off the bat abusive. Tells me that you most likely lack a coherent response otherwise you would surely have avoided being abusive and instead, ruined the points made, no?
@mee Take it easy man, no one is saying Arteta is bad, what we are saying is that every successful football club must present silverware . Arteta must prove he good enough to gets us trophy 🏆, the club will not Continue to invest long time without trophys to complement. Even if we fans love him, the club will want a major trophy at the end, and if he can not produce that they will part ways with hin eventually
I agree with Martin.
Bertie Mee, there’s no need to give that type of answer with insulting language
Give a reasoned, coherent argument with resorting to that abusive language
Runners up again. Maybe, but a team worth watching. Enjoy the football. Not many, (any) teams are this entertaining.
I have seen progress every year in probably one of the most competitive climates of any industry or business type.
He also never spent that much on the forwards line. Let’s see if they make astute signings that can help us score more goals as if you look we drew too many this season. We only lost 1 more than pool. And we in the CL semis. It’s huge progress and if we start seeing things go backwards then maybe it’s time to assess. But saying the manager has taken them as far as he can is a bit premature.
He should run down his contract and leave if he does not win any trophy by then.
But I have a believe that we are very close to winning something.
Interesting fact…over thr last 100 games Arsenal Man City and Liverpool have the same number of points. Arsenal Leasing through goald difference through their superior defence.
Arsenal also have had.more injuries to key personnel than the other two.
Says to me everything statistically is on track and need a bit of luck and probably a new forward. .. certainly NOT a new manager.
The grass is not always greener …Klopp took a number of years to win his first trophy let alone a PL.
Arteta only recently started challenging — the first three years weren’t great. Having said that, who should be brought in? Amorim? Mourinho? Even the legendary Pep is having a dip. Football is super competitive now — you need a superb team and a great deal of luck. Where are Bayern Munich, Man City, or Madrid in the Champions League now? Yet they’ll still have players on the Ballon d’Or list. It just shows that football is more competitive than it used to be.
I am a firm MA in, not out.
He has progressed from a good coach, to a very good manager but to be considered great he and we need to put silverware in the cabinet
An interesting observation was when he said that was his first time in the dugout in Madrid and different experience
He is still learning and taking in new experience.
Some may not like him for what ever reason and that is there opinion so we respect that but when a lot of his peers express that he his a top manager we should also respect that opinion as well. He will go on and win the big jugs and I do hope it is with us.
Onwards and upwards
Yes, he needs to start getting over the line now. He can’t be the new “Nearly There” manager. He has got to push himself more and get over the line.
He has proven that he is a good / competent manager. Now the next step is getting into the “Great managers” category. And that means embracing diversity in his approach and winning big trophies.
The topic of Arteta needing to be replaced pops up on a regular basis, and the consensus so far in response to this article suggests that Arteta is doing a very good job. There will be those who don’t, but with 2nd place looking more likely than not, a chance to reach the CL final and a horrendous list of injuries that have derailed this season, I can’t for the life of me understand why looking for another manager should be on the cards or as a topic of conversation
Klopp had a less than satisfactory season when finishing 5th and then 3rd and that didn’t warrant a change of management. What he had achieved before was a consideration and being there and thereabouts for 3 years isn’t enough to pull the plug on Arteta
Klopp had previous and he didn’t go 5 years before winning the league. Are Liverpool better at choosing managers?
Because since Arteta took over, they have spent less money, had Two managers and won the league twice with 2 different managers. And won the CL.
Arteta is not perfect..i for one have been critical of some his decisions at times..some of the signings like Havertz have raised an eyebrow or two..the lack of a forward signing this season was a rather surprisingly self sabotaging decision..however overally i feel he has grown into the role and built a very competitive young team with a clear identity and undeniable chemistry…sometimes there is a thin line between being ruthless in search of success and being reckless…now would not be an ideal time to get rid of him….i think the summer transfer activities will determine just how far we as a club are aiming to reach…im afraid failure again next season will be harder to explain away….i also hope that winning the UCL will also not be taken as some sort of vindication for the previous recruitment policy (failure to secure a striker) and dampen the need to go get a qaulity 9
I get that many Arsenal fans have not liked Arteta as Arsenal manager from the start and have been that way for more than 90% of his tenure.
I myself have been frustrated here and there throughout his administration but I think that he is the best we can get for now.
All these other managers that many of our fans have been suggesting to replace Arteta for the 5 years have mostly tanked at other clubs. In the EPL for the last 4 years only Pep, Klopp and Arnie Slot.
I just look at the mangers that Man United, Chelsea, Spurs etc have gone through in the last 5 years and look at their stability. They are always struggling to even make Top 4.
I just get nervous when I see fans going by just emotions and not looking at the bigger picture when accessing / looking where Arsenal and Arteta are today. Because to me getting rid of a manager that has finished top 2 in the last 4 years while blindly looking at other alternatives right now that have never finished in the EPL top 2 right makes me very nervous.
To be if Arteta continually finished just in the Top 4 then I would not be too nervous getting rid of him. But he is consistently now competing for the title or finishing 2nd while 80% of the alternatives tank the moment they are appointed by our rivals.
I just don’t want that feeling that the likes of Man United, Chelsea, Spurs fans are enduring currently every season.
🫣
I don’t think he’s hit *his* ceiling, but usually the most successful managers do well (win stuff) relatively quickly and maintain that success for a while after. I think you can lose a bit of spark if it didn’t happen quickly, and it can mean you stagnate. (Doesn’t always go that way -more often than not, though)
I had definitely thought arteta had reached his stagnation point earlier in the year, but the ecl performances have given me pause. At this point, I just don’t know – if he manages to win the ecl, of course he has to go for the title next season, but if not, I do think it *might* be a good time for a change. You have to take a risk at some point if you want to win something, and replacing arteta would be that risk imo. The risk of not doing it is our best players getting frustrated and staying to leave – that doesn’t look too likely just now, tbf, so maybe I’m wrong.
Fair points. And there is no right or wrong, in opinion.
@Davi
Arteta was “the risk” that AFC had taken. They sacked a proven cup winner (Unai) after 18 months and took on an unproven rookie with zero club managerial experience. They backed him to the hilt financially and gave him their full confidence. It’s time for him to either produce or be replaced. The excuses aren’t cutting it anymore. Not trying to get ugly, it’s just the way I see it.
Ancelotti just said it’s insane to question Real Madrid when they have 30 trophies in 11 years. How many trophies does Arteta have in his several years at Arsenal? I think next season should be his last wif he does not have any results(minimum FA cup) to show.
Absolutely, definitely, positively no, the timing not right.
Though we are in the final phase, Arsenal has steadily improved every year under Mikel Arteta’s arrival.
While there’s has been a clear upward trajectory in performance and results one may argue they have also been period of inconsistentcey, which complicate the timing.
No one can argue Arsenal hasn’t shown a clear improvement in their overall performance and results.
Even the harshest critics will tell you , there is consistent progress in the premier standing and improvements in other key areas like goal differences and defensive record..
Under the young Spaniard, Arsenal continue to make significant improvements in various areas, including a record breaking number of premier league victories , prompting a new nickname “Winning Monster ” , they also sport records like the best defense in the devision, and the highest goal tally in the premier league era.
It is true, they are times when we struggle as in the earlier phases and suspected man management cases, but not enough to tilt the scale
This campaign for example, we have humbled the European champion both at home and on their own patch of grass joining a small elite group ever to do so.
Football fans are influenced too much by media like TalkSport and Sky where the answer is always to roll the dice.
After Wenger won the double in 1998 there started to be a groundswell against him because we kept finishing second ! Then we doubled again in 2002, finished second and we had the Invincibles .
Managers raise expectations and Arteta has taken us from a total mess ( that he still won the FA Cup with) to a team that is now one of the top six in Europe- possibly better . And yet people think there are better choices . Amazing .
@Bertie Mee
You’re making it out to seem as if Arteta is the end all and be all of all the football managers out there. He isn’t. And as much as many here would not like to admit it, the guy before him is a much better manager. Yeah, I said it and stand by it.
If Arteta wins the CL, then of course, give him a pay rise, a statue, a new contract. Because he has proved he has used the finance and the backing correctly and he is up to it. If he doesn’t then it is common sense to say, you have had 5 years to sort it out, you haven’t so, get someone in who can. Personally, I think there are managers out there that would have done it before now, so why keep hanging on in false hope. Let not get all gushy here, Arteta is an employee, he isn’t Arsenal, he is paid to win the league and CL, thats what big teams do. No big team in the world who have ambition hold on as long as us. Maybe that’s why we have gone 20 plus years with no League or CL (ever) its not a job for life because he dresses well and we like the way he takes photograph. Its about winning trophies and getting back whats being put in. So please win it this year, I am fed up of all the lame excuses and then you can prove, you are worthy. If not, there is no reason why we should not try somewho can.
What do his looks and clothes sense have to do with it?
As for the number of years without a league title, it shouldn’t be a job for life, but with everything there is context and those who still fight AW’s corner know this too.
If winning the league was that easy, Utd who have lavished resources on winning again have really come up short this season. Chelsea are trying to regain relevance post Abramovitch and Liverpool who in 2020 won it for the first time took a while under Klopp.
It seems unpalatable to recognise the power of City and Guardiola which produced unparalleled recent success until injuries hit this season and to see how that affected them. Arsenal have had a season blighted by injuries but that is glossed over and yet with the roller coaster ride of trying to overcome them and still to be holding off the chasing pack, shows true character
As always, there are managers mentioned who could replace him. I thought Iraola has done well this season. A contender? Then, when it was iffy 4 years ago it was Potter who has since gone backwards. Nino at Forest was “better” than Arteta earlier this season but they are tailing off.
If as you say, there are better managers out there who have sufficient pedigree then please name them, because there is no point now throwing the baby out with the bath water. When Arteta really causes concern, then I’ll be jumping on the bandwagon with you
That old chesnut, :please name them” I have, we have numerous times. BUT Arteta has had long enough, and that is not being unreasonable. Name me a club who has won the league or CL who have stuck with a manager that has won nothing for 5 years? I will wait to be enlightened.
It’s not an old chestnut. If you think he’s had long enough then it’s reasonable to assume you know who these better managers are. The same ones that I have put forward, or managers waiting in the wings who haven’t won anything yet if any note but are still better?
You only have to look at who has won the CL over 10 years to know the same few names keep repeating themselves and the clubs they have managed. It might be worth getting Zidane to learn English or Luis Henrique to leave PSG. Tuchel is in the England job so he won’t be coming. Ten Hag was touted before the Utd job and look how that turned out. Any realistic suggestions welcome.
Ancelotti will probably be available but he looked after numero uno when he jumped ship at Everton.
Yawn. Didn’t read.
I suppose the advertisers have to pay because I clicked in this far though 🤔
The injuries must be taken into account this season. I think we’ve done well to remain second despite our forward line being decimated and Merino being our CF. Moreover, we have done very well in the CL. I’m all for giving him till end of next season.
And for those who keep asking which manager in the world can do better than Arteta, I think you’re being blinded by emotions and have unconsciously become far from reality.
@dgr8xt
Thank you very much…👍🏾
Actually, those calling for Arteta to go are blinded by emotion and a lack of objectivity.
He’s “had long enough” is not analysis. Alternatives also should be reasonable. There are other top managers but there is none that could guarantee titles in Arsenal’s circumstances.
Regardless of what any of us on JA think, Arteta will still be at the helm next season irrespective of our fortunes in the Champions League.Overall he has done reasonably well and we are now readily acknowledged as being one of the top sides in the EPL and in Europe.In terms of tactical ability, I feel Arteta tends to overcomplicate what is really a simple game.The emphasis on possession at all cost ,coupled with the lack of interchanging between our front three are areas he needs to reconsider before he embarks on his next spending spree which will be absolutely critical in our quest to become winners rather than perenial runners up.He also needs to think hard on his dependency on Odegaard as our creative AM as he is becoming very predictable in his area of work down the right and rarely makes inroads down our left flank where Martinelli does not have the support enjoyed by Saka on the right.When he sits down with his Management team to review the season perhaps they should reflect on our lack of natural central strikers which was exposed by our numerous injuries this season and our policy of minimal rotation which suggests a lack of depth in our squad.Arteta is not a great Manager of people in my opinion ,but he has created a side with a good team spirit and for that he deserves a lot of credit.
The big problem is Grandad, this is the golden age for Arsenal, we have invested like never before, we are putting this period in the hands of someone who has no record of winning the big trophies. How long are we going to allow this time to keep going by, without success and excuses? I agree, Arteta will be in charge next season but that doesn’t make it the right thing to win these big jugs. Hiw long are we wasting these seasons, where ambition could reap benifits. Is it unambitious to stick with the same?
You are deluded. 3 years in a row we have had better seasons than 18 other teams in the best league in the world and progressed farther in the UCL than any Arsenal team in many years. New blood in leadership and further investment will hopefully push us even higher. The owners think he is the man. The players love him. And you think that we should fire him and start over with someone else. It will not happen anytime soon and hopefully be a moot point when we win trophies…very soon. COYG!
I personally hope Arteta overtakes Wenger as our longest-serving coach. It’s not just the progress we’ve made cementing ourselves as in the global elite, but it’s the culture he’s imbued that I’ve found most inspiring.
To have the cojones at such a young age on his first managerial post to lock horns with the big names as he did; to focus so heavily on the atmosphere within and without…I don’t think you’ll find many coaches in history who could do that at such a big club.
For me, it would take something pretty drastic to convince me that anybody else would do a better job in the long-run.
Firstly, you can’t reasonably judge Arteta by this season, 2024/25, given the challenges we’ve had. Everyone knows these challenges so I won’t go into that.
Then you have to judge him by the previous seasons. In the two years we challenged, can anyone honestly say we had the best squad in the league? If our squad wasn’t of the highest standard then you can’t guarantee the Premier League trophy against one the best teams in the history of the Premier League. We overachieved, particularly in 2022/23. No one expected us to challenge. If we are being honest, most fans would have been happy with 4th place going into that season.
Yes Arteta has been backed but I don’t think he’s been backed fully in the attacking department- didn’t get Mudryk or Sesko. He has assembled a title winning defence and midfield because he had to build from the back. Kai was signed as an attacking midfielder so I won’t count him. That leaves Jesus as the only proper attacking player signed under Arteta. Firing him when he’s just about to complete the puzzle by getting the attackers he needs would be ridiculous. It’s like firing a contractor who has done a good job so far in building your house, when he’s just about to fix the roof.
There’s no guarantee that a new coach would guarantee silverware. This team is built in Arteta’s image or style if you like. A new manager may want to rebuild, buy his own players. I’d rather get Arteta the attackers he needs,the depth he needs,then see what happens than go through another rebuild.
Besides , he and his staff just renewed their contracts. They’d have to be paid tens of millions for what remains of their contracts. That kind of money already guarantees you a quality signing.
No. The two thrilling wins he delivered over Real Madrid has earned him another season at least.
No. If we have a decent transfer window, and we are more fortunate with injuries next season, then I think questions will be asked internally if we do not win something. But for now, I support him and have faith that the team, and him, are still progressing.