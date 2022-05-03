Should Arsenal now be aiming for Third Place in the League?

Could Arsenal really finish 3rd? by Jonbo

Arsenal to finish in the top four this season was a laughable idea. We had only managed an 8th place finish the previous season (although it was a huge transitional season), and went into this season with not only the youngest squad, but one of the least experienced squads in the Premier League.

There were still big question marks over Arteta as well. Could he improve himself enough to take the club forward? We then lost our opening 3 games, and that was it for a top four finish surely. We were written off even before those run of defeats by EVERYONE, and now it was pure fantasy.

Realists would say a top six finish is what should be expected, and I am fine with that, but with 4 games to go, we’re only 3pts off 3rd. Given Chelsea’s terrible form, and internal problems, finishing above them is a distinct possibility.

It looks as if the Chelsea players have already tapped out, especially those who are leaving in the summer. Our tails are up, we’re fighting much harder for results, and if we can pull Chelsea back into a fight for a top four finish, then it actually eases the pressure on ourselves. Suddenly it’s 3 teams going for two CL spots, instead of 2 teams going for one.

It’s going to be a nerve wracking end to the season, but this is what we want as Arsenal fans.

Jonbo

