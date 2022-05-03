Should Arsenal now be aiming for Third Place in the League?

Could Arsenal really finish 3rd? by Jonbo
Arsenal to finish in the top four this season was a laughable idea. We had only managed an 8th place finish the previous season (although it was a huge transitional season), and went into this season with not only the youngest squad, but one of the least experienced squads in the Premier League.
There were still big question marks over Arteta as well. Could he improve himself enough to take the club forward? We then lost our opening 3 games, and that was it for a top four finish surely. We were written off even before those run of defeats by EVERYONE, and now it was pure fantasy.
Realists would say a top six finish is what should be expected, and I am fine with that, but with 4 games to go, we’re only 3pts off 3rd. Given Chelsea’s terrible form, and internal problems, finishing above them is a distinct possibility.
It looks as if the Chelsea players have already tapped out, especially those who are leaving in the summer. Our tails are up, we’re fighting much harder for results, and if we can pull Chelsea back into a fight for a top four finish, then it actually eases the pressure on ourselves. Suddenly it’s 3 teams going for two CL spots, instead of 2 teams going for one.
It’s going to be a nerve wracking end to the season, but this is what we want as Arsenal fans.
Jonbo
Chelsea are 3 points clear but with goal difference it’s realistically 4 points so it would be tough.
Tough to see us getting 3rd, except Chelsea’s form drops off heavily and they lose two more games while we win our last 4 games.
Anyway IDGAF, beat Leeds at home this coming weekend, (Spurs are definitely losing away to pool who are chasing the league) then if we can win on Thursday against Spurs. We would’ve qualified for the UCL already with two games left.
It’s all to do now.
It’s just two more cup finals we need, we can end this race before the season ends. We just need to win against Leeds and Spurs.
If we can beat Chelsea at the Bridge, West Ham and Leicester City home and away, the Spurs can be added to that list also.
Hope the team pushes for this final ride.
@Eddie
Spurs are another kettle of fish, compared to MU, WH or Chelsea. When it comes to playing us, they manage to turn up most times…IJS
Chelsea need to slip 2 times in 4 games and we need to win our all remaining 4 matches the 3rd place is ours..
I really doubt Chelsea would slip 2 games..
But top 4 is ours to loose…
Tottenham Will loose against Liverpool and we expect to beat Leeds so by the time we would be playing NLD, we would be 5 points clear of Tottenham…
Then we would have 3 games and 5 points lead..
If we avoid loss at Tottenham then 2 games and 5 points clear…
Last 2 games are Newcastle away which I feel would be tough like Tottenham…
So if we managed to get draw there then 1 match and 3 points( Considering Tottenham would win on that match day) and that would be against Everton at Emirates which I believe we would win so Now top 4 is in our hands to lose…
At this stage you don’t aim for anything to do with league position, you just play each game as it comes, as if your life depends on it. Then see where you end up.
The difference between 4th and 3rd is a much easier qualifying route, which can make a big diference pre-season – and the number of games played starts to hurt at the end of the season. So even if 4th is secured with games to spare – keep going, because you can then effectively play some of next year’s games now.
And ofc, avoiding qualifiers is about more than minimising games played – you might not qualify at all as Celtic and Rangers find out all too often.
4th place goes straight into the Group Stage, and has done for a few years now.
It’s achievable. My fear is on our coach Who is often found wanting in the face of tactical and technical situations. If he understands his players and play the right ones, make prompt changes when needed and throw away emotional attachments to certain players then, we can push Chelsea aside if they continue to slide
No way that’s happening, we lost on that opportunity with our 3games run of bad losses.
I just hope we win the next game, that will make NLD interesting. I don’t believe spur could just roll us over
Whichever position we finish,it will be because that’s where we deserve to finish according to our points tally,I can’t believe there’s a discussion about whether we should qualify for the ucl or not,if westham finish 4th everyone would be saying well done,you deserve it,no one would be speculating as to whether they are ready to compete there or not,and that should also apply to arsenal
Correct in everything you wrote.
3 points on Sunday and we’re guaranteed 5th. Assuming Pool destroys Spurs, we are then 2 wins away from Champions League
“SHOULD WE AIM FOR THIRD”? OF COURSE !
“IS THIRD PLACE A PRACTICAL AIM”? OF COURSE NOT!
I will be more than happy if we get 4th place
The ONLY aim for Arsenal at the moment is to get maximum points from our remaining games (except perhaps against Spurs, where a draw might be acceptable).
If we beat Leeds and Spurs lose to Liverpool, that may give us some breathing space, meaning a draw with Spurs might just clinch fourth spot for us.
I think third place is Chelsea’s to lose, rather than ours to win.
If we are to be in a position to go for the third spot, I expect that it will come on the last match of the season against Everton. That would make that game really exciting!!
But I expect third to belong to Chelsea.
Keep in mind that we will be playing two sides fighting relegation and will be tough to beat when they are fighting for survival. We are also playing Newcastle away and they are playing really well at home. We are playing Spuds away and that is not easy either. Can we stop counting our chickens and think one game at a time, otherwise we will be disappointed IMHO.
Third place would have been some achievement by the gaffer.
It would also strengthen the gaffer hand when negotiating the war chest with Koronke, so yes aim high
a
Am I right in thinking that Chelsea could finish below both The Arsenal and spuds?
Now wouldn’t that be a turn up for the PL?
However I do wish we would just wait for the results, because we could end up with egg on our faces in the europa league… can’t wait for the Leeds game and the atmosphere will be electric.
How I wish every Gooner could be there COYG’s
Good article👍
ladies and gentleman
we take it game by game but we need to take a max 12 points from the remain games , which is not beyond us to do.
we can then see what chelski does in its remaining games and fingers cross we might nick 3rd spot
i really see wolves getting something from the chelski game this weekend so it will be game on for 3rd spot.
the funny thing is, i hate the spuds but despise chelski due to there hypocrisy for the past 15 years on funding a team on fraudulent activities.
wouldn’t it be a laugh that they fall off a cliff and miss out on 3rd and 4th spot and we and the spuds claim the CL places.
ps
onwards and UPWARDS
It’s our nature to wish for more, that’s why I have very deep pockets 😉 4th is perfect this season COYG