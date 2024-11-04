Should Arsenal now focus only on the FA Cup and UCL? 

The last three game weeks in the Premier League have been very damaging to say the least, we firstly welcomed back Premier League football just over two weeks ago from the international break with a loss against Bournemouth on the South coast.

We then dropped more points in the two all draw against Liverpool in what was an entertaining encounter at the Emirates, then finally dropping more points yet again to a Newcastle side that was struggling in mid-table before their game against us.

With Arsenal being winless since the last International break we might as well remain winless heading into the next given our final game before the November internationals is a London derby against an in-form Chelsea side at the Stamford Bridge next weekend.

The last three games have been so damaging that I don’t even know what our chances will be like if we drop more points against Chelsea next week, but that is something that we should keep in mind as an outcome given the way we’re playing recently.

The one point won out of a potential nine in the last three game weeks has threatened to end our season in November. With that said, will it therefore be a logical move by Mikel and the Club to shift our total attention to the Cup games this season?

The fans have started turning slowly on Arteta, so he’ll be desperate to win at least something so he can keep them at bay, the UCL will definitely do the trick, but that is easier said than done. The EFL cup won’t do it, the FA cup might, but we’ll still be devastated by missing out on the League either way.

There’s still plenty of time to turn things around in the League but the last three games has left us with no margin for error in the next 28 games, which will be an almighty task.

Thoughts?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…