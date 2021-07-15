Should Arsenal now have a clear path to sign Yves Bissouma?

Arsenal given clear pathway to sign Premier League star by Yash

Arsenal have been handed a clear pathway by Liverpool to sign Brighton star Yves Bissouma.

The Reds prefer the Portuguese Renato Sanchez this summer and that gives the Gunners a clear run-in for the chase of the Mali international.

Although the Gunners will see Albert Sambi Lokonga being added to the squad, they are believed to be in market for another box-to-box or a defense minded type of player.

The London side have been heavily linked with Wolves’ Ruben Neves, and it remains to be seen whether they pay the 35-40 million that The Wanderers are holding out for.

Although recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are not willing to reach that asking price, and that might mean the Gunners instead press ahead a move for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

There has been a huge clamour already among the Arsenal faithful to sign the 24-year-old. Even though majority of fans still prefer Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli, his preference to join Italian giants Juventus is clear to everyone.

Arsenal fans got excited seeing Bissouma and Pepe together…

Pepe giving Bissouma the stadium tour. Tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/Nn96uN6fzH — Max ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) May 23, 2021

Technical Director Edu first sounded out Bissouma’s camp of their interest in January and has been in contact with them since. The former Lille man, who is friends with Arsenal players such as Gabriel and Nicolas Pepe, is clearly not a number one choice at the Emirates Stadium.

But he is gradually emerging as one, due the points already mentioned above in the article. Arsenal fans would have no complaints if their club do press ahead of this move.

Bissouma was an Arsenal fan growing up and is believed to be open to playing under Mikel Arteta. Personal terms will not be an issue. And the Gunners could even complete the deal for 35 million, with some negotiating.

That could prove out to be bargain, especially the high ceiling that the player possesses.

I just cannot wait to see a pivot of Yves Bissouma and Thomas Partey. The all-African defensive midfield position looks pretty robust and mobile, which has not been the case for some time at the Emirates.

Yash Bisht