Should Arsenal now have a clear path to sign Yves Bissouma?

Arsenal given clear pathway to sign Premier League star by Yash
Arsenal have been handed a clear pathway by Liverpool to sign Brighton star Yves Bissouma.
The Reds prefer the Portuguese Renato Sanchez this summer and that gives the Gunners a clear run-in for the chase of the Mali international.
Although the Gunners will see Albert Sambi Lokonga being added to the squad, they are believed to be in market for another box-to-box or a defense minded type of player.
The London side have been heavily linked with Wolves’ Ruben Neves, and it remains to be seen whether they pay the 35-40 million that The Wanderers are holding out for.
Although recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are not willing to reach that asking price, and that might mean the Gunners instead press ahead a move for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.
There has been a huge clamour already among the Arsenal faithful to sign the 24-year-old. Even though majority of fans still prefer Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli, his preference to join Italian giants Juventus is clear to everyone.
Arsenal fans got excited seeing Bissouma and Pepe together…
Pepe giving Bissouma the stadium tour. Tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/Nn96uN6fzH
— Max ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) May 23, 2021
Technical Director Edu first sounded out Bissouma’s camp of their interest in January and has been in contact with them since. The former Lille man, who is friends with Arsenal players such as Gabriel and Nicolas Pepe, is clearly not a number one choice at the Emirates Stadium.
But he is gradually emerging as one, due the points already mentioned above in the article. Arsenal fans would have no complaints if their club do press ahead of this move.
Bissouma was an Arsenal fan growing up and is believed to be open to playing under Mikel Arteta. Personal terms will not be an issue. And the Gunners could even complete the deal for 35 million, with some negotiating.
That could prove out to be bargain, especially the high ceiling that the player possesses.
I just cannot wait to see a pivot of Yves Bissouma and Thomas Partey. The all-African defensive midfield position looks pretty robust and mobile, which has not been the case for some time at the Emirates.
Yash Bisht
was this article written after you knew Xhaka was staying? If so it makes even less sense. He is not an offensive midfielder. Partey is the box to bax player. Locatelli is the most attacking of those mentioned.
He will cost even more than Neves, although you seem to think we can negotiate down from your starting price which is already a lot less than Brighton quoted (Like we did with White?)
And he will miss january for ancon like half our team.
Can’t agree with this article at all.
Initially I fancied Bussouma to join arsenal, but now after signing Lokonga who has a similar playing style, now I would go for Ruben Neves due to the following reasons:
1. Ruben is a deep lying playmaker as whereas Partey who is a box to box midfielder, so there is complementarity in their playing style
2. He will not leave for Africa cup of Nations
3. He is good in offensive department, can create and score goals. He has an average of 5 goals per season unlike Bissouma who is good defensively and contribute less in attacking department
4. He can take and convert free kicks
5. He has close control skills, can easily eliminate opponents, can play in tight spaces
6. He has wide range off passes and most of them are forward passes
N.B: Locatelli would have been my favorite choice if not joining Juventus
To me nothing is done or clear until it is. I would not be surprsied if Xhaka leaves, neither would I be surprised if he stays.
I like Bissouma and think he would make a better partner for Partey as he is more mobile then Xhaka. If Xhaka does leave I would also like Neves since he also has PL experience. He would not be a big upgrade on Xhaka but he would be welcome as far as I am concerned.
But given the fact that rumours on Bissouma have died out it is quite possible he is not in consideration.
Sadly, any price north of 20M£ isn’t feasible for a club with no EL money, no matchday revenue, no player sales revenue, and no owner investment, despite what some deluded fans repeatedly believe will happen, despite it never really occuring (not counting the 15m£ supplementation for Partey, which is far from proper investment that would have to happen in order to get Bissouma).
Unless they manage to sell Laca, Nketiah, Bellerin, and AMN quickly, I don’t see a deal such as Bissouma to Arsenal happening this summer.
No one knows if we are “in for him” or not.
Bissouma or Sanchez, yes, but Neves, no thanks.
I agree with you. Neves isn’t worth the rumored price.
Also last thing we need is another slow midfielder to further cripple our limp buildup play.
For those that want to talk about deep lying playmaker and long passing, how has that worked out since Xhaka joined? Even with Luiz too, what good is long passing up the pitch when we have 11 men behind the ball defending?
No thanks to Neves; is not a game changer and will show nothing learned from £35 million Xhaka purchase.
Bissouma would be the wisest choice.But it won’t happen due to fact that Brighton will want silly money,we won’t pay it,we’ll dither & haggle all day long allowing another club to snatch him.& Arsenal will look for the cheap option.Ruby Neves.
Bissouma is a no brainer really but it’s looking unlikely atm. I’m intrigued by tuen koopmeiners who we are being linked with today, dm/cm/cb, scored 15 goals 7 assists last season in eredivise, left footed (which arteta likes for balance) az alkmaar captain and as reportedly an arsenal fan as a bonus. Xhaka replacement?
it appears as if in the race for footballing supremacy our traditional rivals are running on freshly paved asphalt, whereas we’re constantly losing traction running in the sand on the shoulder…maybe we’re intentionally tanking so we can ensure ourselves the first pick in the draft