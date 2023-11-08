Should Arsenal now have to seriously consider signing Ivan Toney?

Newcastle accomplished what ten other Premier League teams had been unable to do this season: they defeated Arsenal. The Gunners’ loss to the Magpies was controversial; the goal that secured Newcastle’s 1-0 victory was deemed to have been out of play before it was crossed to Joelinton, who, while “nudging” Gabriel, assisted Anthony Gordon in scoring.

Arsenal struggled to mount a response after falling behind, with their attack notably lacking in effectiveness during the game. The Gunners should not rely solely on their defense to secure victories; they must also start putting the ball in the back of the net when it counts. While solid defenses are crucial for winning titles, effective attacks are what win individual games.

It is imperative for the Gunners to acquire a sharp striker, a move they should make in the winter transfer window, regardless of whether Nketiah and Jesus are fit. Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, suggested that Arsenal should consider signing Ivan Toney. He remarked, “Yes, he could [join Arsenal], and he brings a different dimension to their striking options. I’m a huge fan of his, but making the leap to a big club comes with added scrutiny. There’s less pressure at Brentford.”

Carragher went on to say, “There’s no doubt about the quality, but can he lead Arsenal to a title? Arsenal might need to take that risk if they don’t address that position and the goalkeeper situation, as it could be difficult to catch up with Manchester City.”

That being said, Manchester City demonstrated last season that having a high-scoring striker can be a game-changer in the title race. Their Norwegian star, Erling Haaland, netted 36 goals in the league, a key factor in their ability to secure crucial wins. Arsenal suffered some defeats, particularly in April, because they were unable to outscore their opponents. While Nketiah and Jesus possess quality, they have been less effective in front of the goal.

Arsenal have had to rely on various players to contribute goals across the team, but this approach doesn’t always yield success, as evidenced by the Newcastle game. Bringing in a striker in the mold of Ivan Toney would significantly enhance Arsenal’s attacking efficiency. With a player like him in their ranks, goals could become a more reliable commodity, ultimately making it easier for them to clinch victories.

Is buying a new striker now becoming urgent?

Darren N