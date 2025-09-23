Should Arsenal now make Martinelli an impact substitute?

Gabriel Martinelli has emerged as an impactful figure for Arsenal when introduced from the bench, making decisive contributions in recent matches. For two consecutive games, he has entered as a substitute and scored crucial goals that have helped the Gunners secure important results.

The summer arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have pushed the Brazilian attacker down the pecking order at the Emirates. With both players offering different attributes, Martinelli now faces strong competition for a starting position. Madueke is regarded as more direct in his play, while Eze is viewed as skilfully decisive in dictating attacking moments, which explains why they are often preferred ahead of him.

Martinelli’s Changing Role at Arsenal

Last season, Martinelli struggled to consistently deliver his best performances, attracting criticism from supporters and commentators alike. When Arsenal invested heavily in new attacking players during the recent transfer window, he was immediately seen as one of the individuals most at risk of reduced game time.

Despite this, Martinelli has responded by proving his value in a different capacity. As suggested by Standard Sport, he may be even more effective as a substitute rather than as a regular starter. This assessment aligns with Mikel Arteta’s philosophy, which places considerable importance on the concept of “finishers.” These are players who can enter matches from the bench and alter the outcome in favour of the team.

The Value of a Super Sub

The idea of finishers suggests that not every talented footballer must start in order to have influence. Some thrive when facing tired opposition defences, bringing energy and decisiveness in crucial moments. Martinelli’s recent performances suggest that he could excel in such a role, turning him into one of Arsenal’s most reliable options when tactical adjustments are required.

If Martinelli continues to demonstrate his effectiveness as an impact substitute, Arsenal may choose to maintain this strategy, keeping him in reserve until his contribution is most needed. This approach could ultimately enhance the balance of the squad by ensuring that the team benefits from his sharpness at decisive moments, rather than relying on him from the outset.

