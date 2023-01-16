Should Arsenal now make this out-of-favour EPL striker our main target this winter?

Mykhailo Mudryk has been flirting with Arsenal for months, revealing how they piqued his interest and how he wanted to be a part of it and… Why am I even wasting my time telling you about a Chelsea player?

Instead of boring you, let me tell you about Leandro Trossard, who could be the player who weaponizes Arteta’s attack this month.

According to recent reports, the Belgian has had a squabble with his Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

As a result, he has been barred from first-team training and missed Brighton’s game against Liverpool this weekend. On Friday, the forwards’ representatives issued a statement implying that they want their client sold during the winter transfer window.

Many clubs must have seen this claim and checked their budgets to see if they could persuade Brighton to sell arguably their best attacker. If Arsenal took note of Trossard’s availability, it is uncertain, as their attacking transfer desire heading into the weekend was elsewhere.

However, according to the Independent, Arsenal may now consider Trossard to be their top winter target. According to the aforementioned publication, the 28-year-old’s entourage has already made way for them to do so.

“They still want to make two signings in this window and have been offered Brighton’s Leandro Trossard,” writes the Independent.

Trossard has grown from strength to strength since joining Brighton before the start of the 2019-20 season, but this season has arguably been his best, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 16 league games.

Mudryk may have been the dream signing, but because he is unproven in the Premier League, his signing would have been a gamble; Trossard has a proven track record in the PL.

Should Arsenal go for Trossard?

