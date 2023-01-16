Should Arsenal now make this out-of-favour EPL striker our main target this winter?

Mykhailo Mudryk has been flirting with Arsenal for months, revealing how they piqued his interest and how he wanted to be a part of it and… Why am I even wasting my time telling you about a Chelsea player?
Instead of boring you, let me tell you about Leandro Trossard, who could be the player who weaponizes Arteta’s attack this month.
According to recent reports, the Belgian has had a squabble with his Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi.
As a result, he has been barred from first-team training and missed Brighton’s game against Liverpool this weekend. On Friday, the forwards’ representatives issued a statement implying that they want their client sold during the winter transfer window.
Many clubs must have seen this claim and checked their budgets to see if they could persuade Brighton to sell arguably their best attacker. If Arsenal took note of Trossard’s availability, it is uncertain, as their attacking transfer desire heading into the weekend was elsewhere.
However, according to the Independent, Arsenal may now consider Trossard to be their top winter target. According to the aforementioned publication, the 28-year-old’s entourage has already made way for them to do so.
“They still want to make two signings in this window and have been offered Brighton’s Leandro Trossard,” writes the Independent.
Trossard has grown from strength to strength since joining Brighton before the start of the 2019-20 season, but this season has arguably been his best, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 16 league games.
Mudryk may have been the dream signing, but because he is unproven in the Premier League, his signing would have been a gamble; Trossard has a proven track record in the PL.
Should Arsenal go for Trossard?
Daniel O
Offer Brighton a mouth watering six month loan deal they will find hard to turn down and sees how he fits.
But our long term focus should be on younger players, for those wingers position.
He’s ready made, low risk , and fits our system of play so strike a deal now and move on for that powerful midfielder.
Trossard would be a good signing who we can bring off the bench to score in a tight match. He has that knack of popping up at the right time to score.
Also he’s 28 at his peak and will not be blocking off any potential talented young players we might bring in the long term. A good reliable player who can keep our squad depth good for 2-3 years at least.
I will take him any day at Arsenal, we need him especially now that Europa league will start, it will be a very good signing
He looks useful, he’s ok at passing, good at shooting, and good at making half a yard for getting a shot off. Am not sure about his dribbling long distances, seeing we wanted MM I would imagine that Arteta is looking at strong pacy good dribblers (among other things) to add to his box of tactics. I only know this player’s highlight reel, can’t claim to have noticed him otherwise
At 28 he does not fit our preferred age profile, and while he is an experienced operator, there are others at Brighton I much prefer including,Caicedo, Mitoma and the highly talented Jeremy Sarmiento who is going to be a great player imo.
Trossard , though certainly a very decent standard player will NOT interest our realistic MA and Edu, for the simple reason that at 28 with no free transfer available, since he is contracted and a fee plus high wages would be demanded, he will not be regarded as value for money.
That is also my view. Being already 28 is the KEY reason! Mitoma however, I COULD SEE US AT LEAST ENQUIRING ABOUT.
Perfect for 4 month loan with an option (not obligation) to buy.