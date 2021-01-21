Should Arsenal now sell Maitland-Niles?

Do You Regret Not Selling Maitland Niles? By Dan Smith
Mikel Arteta has often been accused of giving too many chances to his players no matter their performance. So for our manager to leave Maitland-Niles out of his recent squad the very next match after he started was some statement.
The Spaniard also felt the need to stress the player’s demotion had nothing to do with any kind of injury which he could easily have said to protect the youngster.
Instead, this was the explanation, ‘it’s about him, his performances, and how much he wants to get back into the team.’
That quote comes from arguably Maitland-Niles’s biggest supporter, with reports suggesting Arteta stepped in during the summer to argue against selling Maitland-Niles to Wolves. The club’s stance was obvious, at a time when they are trying to save money, they had a chance to get 20 million without harming the first team.
After all under 3 managers the England international has been nothing more than a backup make-shift full back, who views midfield as his preferred role.
Months later, he’s still a backup make-shift full back who can get nowhere near one of Arsenal’s worst midfields in decades. Molineux was his best option if playing further forward remains his preference.
When Gareth Southgate handed him his first senior cap it was in defence, and it could be his versatility that sneaks him into the Euro 2020 (21) squad. So there is a chance that he has reconsidered, and would rather embrace a new role if it means staying where he’s been since a child.
I’m not saying he’s not talented and at 23 of course he can get better. Yet to return to our previous levels we have to be ruthless.
He’s played 121 times for the Gunners so that’s enough chances. If it wasn’t for the Pandemic, I wouldn’t be suggesting this, but I would be on the phone to the Midlands seeing if their offer remains.
We still don’t know when we are getting match day revenue. We are sacking staff, making salary cuts, paying players to leave, taking out a loan – all to save money. When you’re in that situation, 20 million for someone mostly on the bench is a lot of cash.
If he wasn’t from our academy would Gooners be so against selling him. Why do you think our marketing team often choose British players to advertise merchandise? They are the players a fan will relate to.
Put it this way. Hector Bellerin is only two years older but compare the scrutiny he gets to Niles. Yet if I said count on one hand how many great games both have had, it’s easier to name them for Bellerin.
Bellerin doesn’t take on his man like he used to, but we know a couple of serious long-term injuries is the cause of that. There’s no such excuse for Maitland-Niles.
I maintain my stance from August. How can we make 55 redundancies just to save 2 million, yet not consider offers for players who can’t even get in the first 11?
Would you sell Maitland Niles?
Never in a month of Sundays would I sell AMN. He can play RB/LB (Ok not brilliant the other game) and CDM as well as being a box to box midfielder. I would rather sell Bellerin who always lets us down on the right side of defence than AMN.
Totally agree, we have made so many mistakes of late, selling off our academy products, like Gnabry, Malen and Martinez to name but a few.
Give Ainsley a chance in midfield for the cup match against Southampton.
Find another whipping boy to play left back if you are going to rotate. If Arteta saw fit enough to let kolasinac leave to include AMN as a left back option then he shouldn’t dump him and berate him after 1 poor game.
Soares has 6 years and much more experience on Ainsley why not play him that side and Ainsley on the right.
So out of the 100’s if not 1000’s of academy players we have let go since the wenger era. You can only list about 3 good ones that have gone on to do better. That’s 3/100’s in about 20 years. What does that show?
It’s called counting the hits and ignoring the misses fallacy. That’s 97 misses vs 3 hits and you want to put that as some sort of evidence? The sample size says we have been about 97% right and 3% wrong. In real life those odds say that we have a good track record on the matter.
Isn’t it?
😊
If one had you say you’d sell Bellerin because he always let’s us down, he’d imagine he never plays well.
The only time people like you are ever willing to give players not in your corner credit is when they put in MOTM performances. Truth is, players rarely get those.
Keep AMN. He is a good player but lacking the coach’s support. He is losing confidence as a result. That he is in the England team says a lot about his ability. The problem is Arteta.
Alex Maj Sir anyone can be in the England team as long as Southgate is the coach, this is a coach who keep selecting Mounts ahead of grealish, a coach who have good goalkeepers in the league and still pick Pickford as his first choice, so the fact that a Niles is a back up player for the national team doesn’t really means he’s good.
Rather sell Bellerin and deploy the finances elsewhere. Cedric is good enough. Given AMN versatility at LB, RB and middle of the park a good coach will know what to do.
Big fan of AMM and on his day he can cut it with the rest of the squad. Problem is that his day doesn’t come often enough.
He gave away possession way too often when filling in for Tierney recently.
I fear that if we sell him at this point of the campaign without replacing him with another academy promotion or buying cheap then we may miss his versatility.
£20-25m is a lot to pass up though for a player who may become disgruntled by sitting on the sidelines/playing out of position.
I’d personally sell and bring through a prospect
he is the best right back except that the coach ‘s younger brother is put in front of him.
is it not stupid logic for the reason for a football team selling is only and always economic.
but then thats why we are in the bottom half isn’t it?
crispen best Rb🙆🙆🙆 you can keep hyping Niles as much as you want but Niles is nowhere close to bellerin in terms of natural ability, even Cedric is better. There must be a reason why 4 different coaches can’t really find a position for him.
In terms of natural ability, AMN is better than Xhaka and Bellerin
Cedric is now ahead of him
AMN is good as a wing back on either side left or right, I don’t rate him as a full back at all, he really struggles. I also don’t think MA rates him there or in midfield either, so I would keep him although I feel we will sell in the summer due to the fact there isn’t really a place for him in the team anymore, we don’t play the right system for AMN to get enough games in the future.
Maitland-Niles should take a bold decision to leave Arsenal, because Arteta is gonna destroy his career. Maitland-Niles, Gouendouzi, Seliba, Martinelli, and Nelson should just leave because Arteta doesn’t like them. There are players who are worse than them, but Arteta will always select those under performing players over them
AMN should be given a fair crack of the whip in his best position. If he then fails to shine, then I would have no qualms about selling him. In my opinion we should try to offload the likes of Willock and Nketiah first.
He is good in both right and left side of the defence
I think MA will need him in moments
Bellerin has had way more opportunities consistently than AMN and I bet you really couldnt name many games where Bellerin has been great. Bellerin has always played in his correct position, whereas AMN has been consistently played out of position. Its hard enough that a midfielder is consistently played in defence, but to then be played on the left side when hes right footed has further handicapped him. Is it any surprise that hes struggled being left out most games, then when he does play hes covering positions that aren’t natural to him? The funny thing is that when he has played in midfield he has excelled
If Arteta keeps his position at the end of this season, then Maitland-Niles should move. And vice versa. Arteta hates him, so there’s no need for him to work under that kind of manager
The time to consider selling players,including AMN, is at the end of the season by which time, hopefully the impact of the Pandemic may be on the wane and the return of fans may be a starting point for more confidence as far as Clubs finances are concerned.While I am a fan of AMN , he will never be effective on the left side of the pitch and he has not shown enough when deputising for Bellerin to become a first team regular.Like many i regret the fact that he has never been given a run of games in central and/or right midfield, but, rightly or wrongly he has failed to convince three different Managers which suggests he is never going to make it at Arsenal.I suspect he will go in the Summer transfer market.
Do not sell one of our best players again, a man who most of the time is played out of position and still does well, and is brilliant in the right position
AMN deserves to play and to play regularly. If Arteta can’t use him he should offer him a loan deal, not just keep him in case he culd need him one day…
I’d prefer Arsenal sell Soares instead, because Soares is much older, slower, shorter and not a homegrown. Maitland-Niles was pretty great when playing as RB/ DM and he’s never lost the duels against the likes of Zaha/ Traore
Sell, I have never understood the hype.
What exactly does AMN do? What is his specialty?
What aspect of his ability stands out?
Its clear that Arteta doesn’t rate him.He only uses him as an occasional back-up when all other options have been exhausted.
There is no doubt that AMN is not the finished article but with the right coaching he certainly could be.His natural athleticism,speed and strength means that he has far more to offer than Bellerin and Cedric…and should be considered as Partey’s natural partner in the double pivot…certainly ahead of Mo Elneny…My opinion,however,counts for nothing…as I would have sold Bellerin at the beginning of the Season when offers were apparently made.
Last week the commentators were castigating a rusty AMN playing on his wrong side against Palace and comparing his game to that of Tierney.At the same time little was said about how many times Bellerin lost the ball during almost every Arsenal attack…and how often Bellerin’s lack of defensive ability allowed Palace to attack us.Prior to his injuries Bellerins only saving grace was his speed…and.thats now all but gone.
However if Arteta isn’t going to utilise AMN to the best of his ability then he should be sold.A real shame as he seems to have a lot more to potentially offer the Club than the likes of Neketiah,Willock and Nelson..who should be way ahead of him in the queue to offload.
I duuno if it’s the roles he’s been ask to play, but he seems to be extremely laid back when I see him play. He doesn’t seem 100% concentrated for 90 mins. Maybe he’s overconfident in his abilities. if he’s not showing 100% commitment in training, then you can understand Arteta’s decision.