Should Arsenal offer Nketiah to tempt Brentford into selling Ivan Toney?

If Arsenal does not sign a striker during the winter transfer window, it will be shocking. Why wouldn’t they when their striking has been termed inefficient, requiring them to purchase a top striker to make it efficient? Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been linked the most among the several great strikers Arsenal could target. Apparently, Arsenal executives believe he has the potential to lead the club to glory.

According to a story in the Sun concerning Toney, Chelsea decision-makers are certain Arsenal wants Toney and will go to any length to sign him.

With that in mind, they claim Chelsea is aware of the Toney-transfer competition and is eager to compete with Arsenal and Tottenham (both of which are interested in the 27-year-old).

With the bees unwilling to let Toney leave on the cheap, a transfer battle would be music to their ears.

Arsenal will need to be cautious in their approach to Toney. If I were a decision-maker at the club, I would have considered a swap plus cash deal offer.

Eddie Nketiah supporters may bash me in the comments section, but I believe he could be a good option in a player-plus-cash deal for Brentford’s hitman.

The Gunners offering Brentford a replacement and some cash may persuade them to prefer doing business with them over Chelsea and Tottenham.

Do you think Arsenal should consider swapping Nketiah for Toney plus a cash offer?

Darren N

