Should Arsenal offer Nketiah to West Ham in part exchange for Declan Rice?

Former Arsenal prospect Jay Bothyrod has some advice for Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal. He urges the club and the player to consider parting ways, a move that will satisfy them both.
What did I say?
When Eddie signed a new 100k per week deal it was just to get him back under contract so they could sell this summer… 🤷🏽
Tbh it’s great for both parties, Eddie needs regular football for his career.
Palace,Everton, West Ham would be good for him I think. https://t.co/MmsVQRQZml
— Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) June 21, 2023
For me, in Bothyrod’s claims, the advice for him to move to West Ham stands out. In fact, I ask myself: instead of Arsenal asking the Hammers to pay them between £30-£40 million for the striker, why can’t he be offered to them plus a reasonable cash offer for Declan Rice?
Each minute, a report emerges about how Manchester City is getting closer to Rice’s swoop.
The thought is that the Hammer’s captain wants to move to Arsenal, but didn’t Mudryk wish to move to Arsenal, even proclaiming his desire to work under Arteta, only to be swayed to join Chelsea, who afforded his swoop as the Gunners were still unsure of meeting his asking price?
Gooners will be forgiving for many things, but they’ll not be so if they see Rice, who for months they’ve fantasised is joining them, move to Manchester City.
Ultimately, whoever lands Declan Rice will have a superior midfield that could easily win the 2023–24 Premier League title.
Edu and Arteta should offer Nketiah plus a reasonable cash offer for Rice and close this story. With Scammaca failing to click at the London Stadium and Michael Antonio’s age catching up with him, a chance to add Nketiah to their squad should be tempting for West Ham.
Daniel O
Only if it was that simple. I would run towards such a deal. It would be a great make weight resolution IMO. Nothing against Nketiah but him as an alternative to Jesus is like having a double edged butter knife, useless!
YES PLEEEEZE. If Westham wants Nketiah let’s give him a way out into regular first team football.
Not sure they would want to pay Eddie the same wages.
Yup had his chances didn’t take them fully, yes scored a few, but his all round game is average…
Part exchanges are not that common. Clubs want money
But I’m all for it, so we should try
His re-negotiated salary- if true – is the questionable decision.
Eddie + 70mil sounds great for me.
But i think there is very little chance that WestHam will agree
If Nketiah should be exchanged for Rice, our cash drop has to be a little above 20 millon pounds. If we are to award performance marks to Nketiah and Rice that could be something around 50 percent and 60 percent respectively. Enough of the Rice tantaliser. Caicedo is a perfect alternative that we need not de-link from.
Caciedo is still going to be £80mil. and has 1 year of Premiership on his resume.
Rice has 200+ Premiership appearances and captained a poor-performing team to a European Trophy!
IF Edu cannot close this deal, he should be shown the door.
£30-£40mil… !!!! LoL!!
I like Nketiah, but who is going to buy him with a £5mil. per season contract??
PLUS, West Ham have shown no interest in accepting £75+ £15mil. even throwing in Nketiah may still not be enough!
Player swaps very rarely happen as all parties need to be on board ,would WH be willing to top his wages and if not there is absolutely no reason why he just wouldn’t stay here collecting 100k a week .
Personally I would just give up on Rice 100 million is laughable.
I will only risk Balogun and not Nketiah, who is England U21 record goal scorer. When Gabriel Jesus was injured, he starred for Arsenal and we never loose any game. He even scored two against United that revenge our first lost. Arteta is an inexperienced coach that want to destroy Arsenal through selling key players that he either inherited or the board bought for him. He even want to sell Partey! His own personal purchases like Lokonga, Vieira, Kiwior and Cedric are very poor. Let him sell them first.
If this happens it will be 1 of those where we hear 1-2 years down the line that we had to subsidise some of his wages I guarantee it!