Should Arsenal offer Nketiah to West Ham in part exchange for Declan Rice?

Former Arsenal prospect Jay Bothyrod has some advice for Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal. He urges the club and the player to consider parting ways, a move that will satisfy them both.

What did I say?

When Eddie signed a new 100k per week deal it was just to get him back under contract so they could sell this summer… 🤷🏽

Tbh it’s great for both parties, Eddie needs regular football for his career.

Palace,Everton, West Ham would be good for him I think. https://t.co/MmsVQRQZml — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) June 21, 2023

For me, in Bothyrod’s claims, the advice for him to move to West Ham stands out. In fact, I ask myself: instead of Arsenal asking the Hammers to pay them between £30-£40 million for the striker, why can’t he be offered to them plus a reasonable cash offer for Declan Rice?

Each minute, a report emerges about how Manchester City is getting closer to Rice’s swoop.

The thought is that the Hammer’s captain wants to move to Arsenal, but didn’t Mudryk wish to move to Arsenal, even proclaiming his desire to work under Arteta, only to be swayed to join Chelsea, who afforded his swoop as the Gunners were still unsure of meeting his asking price?

Gooners will be forgiving for many things, but they’ll not be so if they see Rice, who for months they’ve fantasised is joining them, move to Manchester City.

Ultimately, whoever lands Declan Rice will have a superior midfield that could easily win the 2023–24 Premier League title.

Edu and Arteta should offer Nketiah plus a reasonable cash offer for Rice and close this story. With Scammaca failing to click at the London Stadium and Michael Antonio’s age catching up with him, a chance to add Nketiah to their squad should be tempting for West Ham.

Daniel O

