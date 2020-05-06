Should Arsenal offload midfield trio to land key target?

The current world crisis is likely to have huge financial implications on the upcoming transfer window this summer, and while that hasn’t slowed the rumour mill from churning out gossip, can we afford the players we are strongly linked with?

One player who is linked to our club almost every day at present is Thomas Partey. The Atletico Madrid midfield enforcer has enjoyed a fine campaign, and is supposedly available for around €50 Million due to a clause in his current deal.

Ignoring whether the club are close to agreeing new terms or not, which will include an increased release clause, our own financial situation needs to be looked at.

There is talk that we are amongst those worst hit by the current suspension of football, and while there are no rumours claiming we could go into the summer with a zero budget, I wanted to analyse if we have a realistic chance of raising the funds needed to cover the signing of Partey.

In today’s game, you wouldn’t call €50 Million a huge fee, but with all things considered, I don’t expect many clubs to pay as much as that for a single player in the coming window.

Chelsea most likely have the biggest transfer budget after an impressive season despite not signing a single new player over the last two transfer windows, but we on the other hand are currently looking at the prospect of not having European football next term on the back of an expensive summer last year.

We do have some players who are believed to be wanted by other clubs this summer, although others finances are also expected to be limited, and that has to be taken into account also.

The French, Dutch and Belgian leagues have all ended early, which will likely have a huge impact on their clubs, while Italy, England, Germany and Spain appear to be keen on finding a way to complete their professional divisions at present.

Roma look likely to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the coming window, although the Giallorossi are not expected to pay over the odds, and while we are said to want £10 Million for the Armenian, I personally think we will get closer £5 Million.

Other Serie A clubs are also linked with a possible move for Lucas Torreira, with the midfielder supposedly valued at £40 Million.

Selling the Uruguayan midfielder may well post as our best bet at raising the funds needed to bring in the Ghanaian enforcer. AC Milan had a change of ownership late into 2019, and it remains to be seen how that will affect their transfer budget this summer. Unfortunately I still don’t see us getting the £40 Million fee being mooted, I believe we could fetch somewhere between £25-30 Million for the midfielder in the coming window.

The last saving I’m eyeing is Mesut Ozil’s wage. I know there is still love for him out there, but even the biggest Ozil fans must see that we are not getting our moneys-worth.

If Ozil is on his supposed £350,000 per week wage, that amounts a yearly salary of £18.2 Million. It has been claimed that he turned down a wage cut because he is aware that he could get his full wage paid in Turkey by Fenerbahce, a club he has been linked with for when he leaves Arsenal.

Surely the Super Lig side would jump at the chance to sign the midfielder a year earlier in order to get the best out of their new player, and I cannot think of any reason why we shouldn’t allow him to move there on a free transfer.

These three departures should easily cover all the costs involved in signing Partey, without the need to look into the ifs and buts of the futures of Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who I think all have a role to play for us next season.

Would Arsenal consider letting Ozil leave for free this summer? Would Partey be a huge upgrade on Torreira? Do we expect any of our rivals to come in for Partey this summer?

Patrick