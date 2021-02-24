Should Arsenal offload Reiss Nelson this summer?

Arsenal has decided to cash in on Reiss Nelson in the summer, according to CBS Sports. The 21-year-old looked to have made significant progress in the Arsenal team last season when he played 22 games.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates in this campaign which has not been helped by the meteoric rise of Smith-Rowe and Bayuko Saka as competition for starting spots. With the Gunners having a tough time, he will hardly get another chance until the end of the campaign.

The report says the Gunners are looking to raise funds to add their transfer targets to the team and he is one player that will go. His current deal will expire in 2023 and they know that his market value will reduce if they allow him to enter the final year of his deal, so they want to sell while he can still fetch them a reasonable price in the transfer market.

He spent the 2018/2019 season on loan at Hoffenheim and impressed at the German side. That stint earned him matches in the team last season, but the competition for a place has been fierce and Arteta has hardly had a look at him in this campaign, although he has spent quite a while in the treatment room.

At 21, several mid-table Premier League teams will consider him a good asset, especially being home-grown, which should make selling him relatively easy for the Gunners.



Should we sell him? Or hope he develops further in the future?