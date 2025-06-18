Should Arsenal partner Zubimendi and Partey or bench one of them?

Arsenal’s current established midfield comprises Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey, who regularly start matches and form the core of the team’s engine room.

Jorginho was previously a backup option before his departure, and with the anticipated arrival of the Spanish midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, it is expected that he will take Jorginho’s place in the squad.

Zubimendi’s Arrival and Expectations

However, it is clear to nearly every Arsenal supporter that Zubimendi is not being signed simply to sit on the bench. His quality and potential are too great for that, and the club’s acquisition of him reflects a genuine intent to improve the team’s midfield strength and versatility.

Finding a role for Zubimendi within the current system will be a challenge. He is unlikely to immediately displace any of the established starters without careful consideration from the manager. The club’s midfield already boasts top-quality players, and integrating Zubimendi will require strategic planning.

Thomas Partey’s contract is set to expire in just over ten days, although it is widely expected that the Ghanaian international will soon agree to an extension. Partey was one of Arsenal’s standout performers last season, contributing significantly both defensively and offensively, which gives the club every reason to keep him.

Would it be wise to bench Partey in favour of Zubimendi? This is a difficult question, as Partey’s experience and influence on the pitch have been invaluable. The decision will depend on how quickly Zubimendi can adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

Tactical Adjustments and Midfield Partnerships

It is important to bear in mind that Zubimendi is new to English football and may need time to adjust to its pace and physicality. That said, the manager may well modify his tactical system to allow Zubimendi to flourish from the outset.

One possibility is that both Partey and Zubimendi could be paired together in midfield, offering a blend of physicality, technical ability, and defensive solidity. Alternatively, the manager might opt to rotate them depending on the opposition or competition demands.

If Partey remains and Zubimendi arrives, the challenge will be to find the best midfield partnership to maximise Arsenal’s performance. Would you prefer to see them play side by side or select one ahead of the other?

