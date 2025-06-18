Should Arsenal partner Zubimendi and Partey or bench one of them?

Arsenal’s current established midfield comprises Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey, who regularly start matches and form the core of the team’s engine room.
Jorginho was previously a backup option before his departure, and with the anticipated arrival of the Spanish midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, it is expected that he will take Jorginho’s place in the squad.
Zubimendi’s Arrival and Expectations
However, it is clear to nearly every Arsenal supporter that Zubimendi is not being signed simply to sit on the bench. His quality and potential are too great for that, and the club’s acquisition of him reflects a genuine intent to improve the team’s midfield strength and versatility.
Finding a role for Zubimendi within the current system will be a challenge. He is unlikely to immediately displace any of the established starters without careful consideration from the manager. The club’s midfield already boasts top-quality players, and integrating Zubimendi will require strategic planning.
Thomas Partey’s contract is set to expire in just over ten days, although it is widely expected that the Ghanaian international will soon agree to an extension. Partey was one of Arsenal’s standout performers last season, contributing significantly both defensively and offensively, which gives the club every reason to keep him.
Would it be wise to bench Partey in favour of Zubimendi? This is a difficult question, as Partey’s experience and influence on the pitch have been invaluable. The decision will depend on how quickly Zubimendi can adapt to the demands of Premier League football.
Tactical Adjustments and Midfield Partnerships
It is important to bear in mind that Zubimendi is new to English football and may need time to adjust to its pace and physicality. That said, the manager may well modify his tactical system to allow Zubimendi to flourish from the outset.
One possibility is that both Partey and Zubimendi could be paired together in midfield, offering a blend of physicality, technical ability, and defensive solidity. Alternatively, the manager might opt to rotate them depending on the opposition or competition demands.
If Partey remains and Zubimendi arrives, the challenge will be to find the best midfield partnership to maximise Arsenal’s performance. Would you prefer to see them play side by side or select one ahead of the other?
If Partey does stay, and we have a full squad to choose from, then no. I don’t see Rice or Odegaard being benched in an important game. I expect Partey and Zubimendi to be rotated with Zubimendi playing the majority of the games. There will be plenty of games for both players.
I think arteta was hoping to replace partey with rice a year ago (or at least move partey to RB to get the extra midfielder into the team), but it didn’t work out. If partey stays, I imagine zubimendi starts unless/until it becomes clear he’s not able to do the job well enough. I think he’ll be good but there’s always the chance it takes a while for him to settle in.
In any case, I was under the impression partey is basically gone – could be wrong. With jorginho leaving already we could really do with holding onto partey for another year if we can.
Partey should be playing the Jorginho part. If the Zubimendi rumour is real then him and Rice are the starters.
I think Partey has lost eve more of his athleticism, age is catching up.
I think Arteta is happy with keeping Partey but I think Partey may not agree with salary
I don’t think Partey will still be our player come the start of the season. Zubimendi at 6 and Rice at 8.
Arteta’s earns more in a year more than I might earn in my lifetime. Therefore It’s his decision to make not mine.
– As long as he doesn’t try the ‘Partey at RB’ useless experiment, it’s fine.
– As long as he doesn’t sell Thomas Partey, it’s fine
– As long as we don’t end up trophyless come May 2026, it’s fine
Next Article?
I know MA would never do this but…..it should depend on who you are playing the team should be altered to counter the opposition
If Arsenal eventually sign Zubimendi, I am looking forward to an experiment of Rice–Pathey–Zubimendi in Odegard’s position. Arsenal too much reliant on Odegard didn’t help last season especially when the captain wasn’t in form. But we all know Arteta wouldn’t play Zubimendi and Pathey together leaving Rice floating
Partey has had a standout season but employers tend not to forget an employees/contractor’s full attendance and fitness record. I doubt that we’ll see Partey if he’s only asked to commit to a 1 year extension on reduced wage. Seems a bit insulting when you can find improved offers elsewhere.
So with that said know that Zubimendi’s comes with a rep that precedes him, right? He’s one of the best in his position. It suggests he steps in immediately alongside Rice – a sort of baptism by fire you could say. Along with Odegaard this trio still make for a lethal cocktail – we’d still be ok.
A team that got to semi finals of the champions league. There is not much changes to make. Just quality additions are needed. How difficult it has been for Merino to control the midfield should be a lesson. Zubi might need time. Don’t put him under the same pressure Kai was under. Keep Partey, use him to ease Zubi into the team gradually. Don’t rush to make wholesome changes to the team and suddenly have a new team with no identity struggling to find a playing style.
I want to see Arsenal take the next step, not a reset.
Well given they signed no one in January no one could accuse us of rushing mate
Playing them both along with Rice (since Odegaard can’t be ahead of Rice currently) would be too defensive. That midfield would severely lack creativity. It would only be an option in a game we are favourites to lose or a high stakes match like the CL semis