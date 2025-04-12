Should Arsenal pay £100m for in-form Premier League star?

Morgan Gibbs-White is undoubtedly one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season, with his performances for Nottingham Forest standing out as a major reason why the club is in the mix for a potential Champions League spot next season. As one of the finest midfielders in English football at the moment, he has attracted the attention of some of the top clubs in the country, including Arsenal.

The 25-year-old was initially developed at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his move to Forest has seen his career rise steadily, with Gibbs-White continuing to evolve into a key player at the heart of their midfield. His form has been impressive, and it has not gone unnoticed that he is now a senior international for England, having become one of the leaders in Forest’s dressing room.

Arsenal, known for their desire to assemble the best talents available, have identified Gibbs-White as a key target. They are keen to bolster their squad with more quality, and the Nottingham Forest midfielder could be an excellent addition to their ranks. However, despite the growing interest from top clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United, Forest is not eager to part with their star player. The club has slapped a substantial price tag on him, reportedly valuing him at £100 million, according to a report on Talk Sport.

While this asking price may seem high, it reflects the significant impact Gibbs-White has had at Forest this season. His dynamism, creativity, and leadership are qualities that any top team would be eager to acquire. If Arsenal can negotiate a deal, Gibbs-White would certainly add another layer of quality to their already impressive squad.

With his continued development and status as one of the Premier League’s most exciting midfield talents, it’s no surprise that Arsenal are targeting him. Should the Gunners secure his signature, Gibbs-White would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to their ambitions, both domestically and in Europe.

