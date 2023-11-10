Should Arsenal pay £52m for Zubimendi in January to replace Thomas Partey?

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad has been identified as one of the players Arsenal aims to add to their midfield.

The Spaniard has been on Arsenal’s radar since last season, and a move to London was anticipated in the summer.

However, he opted to stay with his current club, continuing to impress not only the Gunners but also other potential suitors.

Mikel Arteta bolstered his midfield with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the last transfer window, and additional reinforcements are expected when the current term concludes.

Football London reports that one player they are still keen on acquiring is Zubimendi, given his impressive performances for Spain and Sociedad.

Zubimendi’s existing contract runs until 2027, and Arsenal may need to trigger his release clause to secure his services, much like they did with Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Zubimendi’s release clause is reportedly valued at £52 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi has been one of the finest La Liga midfielders around and we will enjoy his talents if he joins us.

However, having not had experience in the Premier League, he may struggle to adapt to how we play in the beginning.

That should not stop us from adding him to our group if Arteta is confident that he needs the player.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…