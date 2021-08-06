Should Arsenal pay 70 million for Maddison? Is he worth it?

Would You Pay 70 Million For Maddison? by Dan
If you believe reports, Arsenal want James Maddison and the player is open to moving to North London.
The issue is the third party in the equation.
In all due respect to Leicester, gone on the days when a ‘big six’ club could bully other sides in the transfer market.
The Foxes have owners who don’t need to sell assets to raise funds and can offer generous wages.
So if 70 million is their valuation for the midfielder it’s unlikely they will compromise.
Riyad Mahrez left 12 months later then he wanted. Even when he went AWOL on deadline day in August 2017, his employers wouldn’t budge because the price they quoted hasn’t been met.
Man United were negotiated up to 80million for Harry Maguire.
The hope is they might reconsider due to the sense that Brendan Rodgers isn’t the biggest fan of the 24-year old’s attitude. He was dropped for the run in to the season due to the rumoured perception that the hype was going to his head. This speculation might not help that.
It highlights the tax on English talent that a player who was dropped by a side who finished 5th and didn’t even make his nations provisional 33-man squad for the Euros could be valued so highly.
If Arteta rates the player though, he should be backed.
Having finished in our worst position in a quarter of a century, Stan Kroenke must be prepared to pay over the odds in the next month. If he doesn’t the gap between us and those who finished above us will only grow, especially considering the sums of money being spent in Manchester.
Going back to the Arsene Wenger days we were a club who were always resistant to the inflation in fees. Our desire to find value was noble yet naive.
While a Maddison is probably not worth 70 million, if we start the campaign without more creativity we will get left behind.
It’s been confirmed by numerous sources that the reason we picked Pepe over Zaha two years ago was Lille were receptive to a generous payment plan whereas Palace wanted the majority of the fee paid up front.
It’s unlikely Leicester will settle for money spread over too many instalments. Nor can I see either side finding the balance between finding players who Arsenal deem surplus to requirements who Leicester would want.
Would you pay 70 million for James Maddison?
Be kind
Absolutely not … how much would Silva cost? If arteta is worth anything … and my doubts are rising … surely it’s to capitalize on his man city connection and get this guy .. world class still 26 and could improve smith rowe
You just said my thought.
Grealish for 100m pounds.
Man City would be looking to offload Bernardo Silva.
Raheem Sterling is an interesting prospect also especially if Man City buys Harry Kane.
Buy Sterling or Bernardo Silva or both(110m pounds can get both). Every player has a price
People would think I’m crazy with my wishlist. But the truth is a club that wants to make progress especially after a woeful season has to invest. 110m pounds on 2 quality players is not a bad idea.
No. He is not worth 70m pounds. And there are a lot of better alternatives.
Asensio
Nabil Fekir
Aouar
Bernardo Silva
While would I pay 70m pounds for Maddisson when I can pay same amount for Raheem Sterling?
I would rather go shopping at Manchester city
Makes sense
Skills1000 I would not give £50 million for him he is not worth pursuing Move on
What a dilemma? This article is very objective and the obvious answer is yes.
There’s though a worrying negative to him being his attitude.
Alternatively, Arsenal could promote the much-talked-of 17 year old youngster from the academy and then buy a good stiker plus another strong central midfielder like Guimares.
No hes not. Go for Nikola Vlasic. Reminds me a lot of Grealish with his playing style (minus the diving). Available for moderate price too. One of the most creative players in Europe in the past 2 seasons.
NO, he is not that good… sorry !
Arsenal is run by brainless people, they knew for ages that they lack creative players, I will start looking out for that player from way back instead of paying over the odds for an average creative option, I bet if they did their search properly, they would have found a very good player for a very good deal
No not £70 million. Trouble is we are wasting time. Our midfield is Elneny, Xhaka and Loknga whilst Partey is injured. Worse than last year when we had Odeggard. Poor management. We should buy Houssem Aouar…….absolutely IMMEDIATELY. Ermmmm…Brentford…..Next Week
We can probably get Aour and Abraham for £70 this would upgrade our squad in two places insrtead of 1.
Damn, Spurs bought Romero who was the best defender in Serie A last year. Fee roughly same as White fee.
Romero is twice the player White is, so it really looks like we’ve been taken to the cleaners once again this summer.
You fans always have to moan about everything and instead of backing of your players, you’d prefer to kick them down and compare them.
White is used to the EPL already and wouldn’t need time to settle, so why is there any need to compare both deal?
Kolasinac was best left back when we got him.
Emerson was best left back when Chelsea got him…
Just support any player we get and who puts on our red and white without doubting or comparing them with others.
Amen, Eddie.
Aour seems better money at probably half the value but has no PL experience.
If Grealish is worth £100m,then Maddison is worth £70m because there is not much difference between them.The problem now is can he fit into Arteta’s conservative system?
It’s amazing how EPL teams RIP each other off for English players! Even clubs outside the EPL are selling English players back to us at enormous amounts! This kind of money should be going to youth sports and clubs need a reality check!
No Madison no 70 m purchases.
What are we are cheque book club?
Midfielders are way over rated any way.
All they do is pass the ball to death.
On average there are 900 passes in every PL game.
If the average phase possession is seven touches then there are around 128 x 7 touch phase plays per game. Yet the average score line is only 2-1.
So only one in 42 possessions leads to a goal.
And almost none are the work of the midfeld.
50% are CB’s and GK errors.
20% of goals are from set pieces.
20% come from deflections, once a season flukes and scuffed toe pokes.
10% only involve quality multi touch passing..
Arsenal hardly needs a midfield.
In defense Arsenal need a top goalie
and two top centre backs.
In attack we need two top clinical poaches who can turn one half chance per game into a goal.
That’s all.
8 designated defenders (GK included)
one AM and two goal poaches.
Just by pass the midfed with long balls.
So easy
Waiting for an article linking us with Messi
I’d pay the quoted 70 mils for Maddison, as long as the guarantees are provided by the coach.
1. Get us in UCL group stages next season.
2. The team scores at least 30+ more league goals this season than last season.
3. Fitness permitting, Saka, Pepe, ESR and Martinelli, all four, must start at least 30 league games together with Maddison this season.
MA will come up with more lies about why Martinelli can’t start regularly! This season will likely be because he played for Brazil so needs a rest till November.
And we still have fans on here saying we don’t get funds 🤣 how much have we spent since Wenger left? Delusional people.
Arsenal could have buy last year grealish for 50m lol !
We could buy Maddison, Messi and Lakaku, i dont think the way we play and the system we use, we would still not score goals. The problem for us is the way the club and the team are run. We have very talented players in our squad being ignored or wasted, while others who are not producing play. Negative, no risk football brings Negative, no rewards results. I have very little faith we can improve next season as we are.
Am behind you boss man
No to Madison, he has got disciplinary issues and is too expensive. Go in for either Aouar or Bernardo Silva and we can also get Bissouma with either of them for the money paid for Madison.
In a word, no.
Very good player but not worth £70m.
Leicester’s transfer record over the past few years is nothing short of brilliant. Paid a total of £20m for Mahrez, Kante, Drinkwater, Maguire and Chillwell and sold them for £250m. Paid £20m for Maddison and now offered for £70m. If we buy him we will putting another £50 million in their transfer kitty. No thanks!!
👍
👍 👍
Very few players worth the asking price at this time of silly money beginning to be splashed around.
My concern here is, whether rating Maddison or not, said money could be used in more economic / canny fashion spread throughout the side in this and other pressing positions.
Given last season, if we end up with just White and Maddision at combined cost of circa 110M/120M will most Gooners feel this has addressed a number of other obvious shortcomings in the side ?
I have purposely overlooked ASL & Tavares – although very high hopes of ASL being fast tracked.
Yes , The fact is our team lack people like him
Of course I would like us to hit the ground running vs Brentford next Friday, but our transfer window management has been woeful. We have Elneny, Xhaka, injured Partey(and maybe Willock) as our midfield. I don’t think any supporter can say there is a single positive about that. I don’t know where ‘the something wrong’ at Arsenal is…..but there is something WRONG. Is it Edu, Arteta, Mr Garlick, the Board, Kroenke and Son? Something is rotten to the core, because nothing can get done. The Arsenal system is suffering from dilly dallying, confusion, paralysis, and is frozen in time. It seems in many ways we are going backwards. The season starts in one week…..what is going wrong and we need to find where the problem is and cut it out. We need a Midfield Maestro, a RB, a Goalkeeper and a forward…..NOW. We have all been ultra patient…..what is going on?
Bissouma and Bernardo Silva will both cost slightly more than 70m which is the asking price for Madison(madness), with Grealish move to City Silva will be surplus and available, over half of that some for a player twice as good as Madison is a gift
He is worth the price. In today market you hardly get value, every player is overpriced and especially the English players considering tax, I will support whoever we buy and not been fickle like so many fans who want Grealish but think £70m is too much of a price for Maddison whereas we all know Grealish was bought for £100m, so tell me if Maddison doesn’t worth the price, does Grealish worth £100m?
The positive is, we are serious about players of that calibration it shows we are now interested in been a proper big club again, if we get the deal done and with proper RB , I think we are good for next season
No. We have Willock
I don’t see Wilock as comparable to Maddison or Aour,
unless we getting the midfielder Arsenal needs I don’t see the point getting Maddison for that price. We have Willock give him and Nelson a run
Willock is a different type of player to Maddison and Auour but the kid must have something special to exploit. You dont score 7 goals on the trot from midfield especially for Newcastle and he helped them immensely in staying up. Willock is a better player than people give him credit for! If he was at another team, we would be saying buy him! Snap their hands off for 25 mil! But he is ours and he is a talent Arteta should be excited about.
Just pay the 70 million or just move on and stop wasting time
Still not sure what people see in that Maddison guy…