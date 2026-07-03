Should Arsenal pay £80million for Bruno Guimaraes?

Arsenal remain interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, despite being informed that the midfielder is not available for transfer. According to Football Insider, the Magpies value their captain at around £80 million, even though he will be 29 in November and has only two years remaining on his current contract.

Newcastle are determined to keep Guimaraes in their squad and have reportedly told Arsenal that he is not for sale. However, the Gunners continue to push for a potential deal, as they consider the Brazilian midfielder to be one of their most important transfer targets ahead of the new season.

Arsenal Continues Pursuit

Arsenal are believed to be keen on strengthening their midfield options as they aim to maintain their dominance in the Premier League. Guimaraes is viewed as a player capable of improving the quality and balance of the squad, and there is a belief that he could be open to making the move to north London.

At present, Guimaraes is fully focused on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup, meaning any discussions regarding his future may have to wait until the tournament has concluded. Arsenal are therefore expected to remain patient while monitoring the situation closely.

Newcastle’s Valuation Raises Concerns

While Arsenal admire the midfielder, Newcastle’s reported asking price is likely to complicate negotiations significantly. Paying £80 million for a player approaching the final two years of his contract could be viewed as a major financial risk, particularly given his age.

There is also the possibility that Newcastle may eventually need to lower their demands if Guimaraes proves unwilling to agree to a new contract. Allowing a key player to move closer to the end of his current deal without an extension could weaken their negotiating position in future transfer windows.

Guimaraes remains one of the Premier League’s top midfielders, but Arsenal are expected to approach any potential deal with caution. Despite their admiration for the player, they will likely consider whether Newcastle’s valuation accurately reflects both his age and his current contract situation before making any formal move.