Should Arsenal pay Declan Rice more money than Bukayo Saka?

Bukayo Saka has agreed a new contract with Arsenal that makes him the club’s highest earner, underlining the trust they continue to place in him.

Although this has not been his most outstanding season, the England international remains one of the most influential figures in the squad. Since emerging from the academy, Arsenal have derived immense value from his development and consistency. The Gunners have long demonstrated faith in his ability, and Saka would command a starting place at many of the world’s leading clubs.

Debate Over Arsenal’s Top Earner

Saka is now poised to spend the prime years of his career at the Emirates, a clear statement of intent from both player and club. However, it is open to debate whether he has been Arsenal’s most impactful performer this season.

Declan Rice has arguably exerted a greater influence across the past two campaigns, delivering commanding displays in midfield and justifying his status as the club’s record signing. In that context, some observers believe there is a case for Rice to be the highest-paid player when he next negotiates improved terms.

Adrian Durham’s Strong View

That sentiment has been expressed forcefully by pundit Adrian Durham, as reported by Talk Sport. He said:

‘Making [Saka] the highest paid player just absolutely sticks the knife in and if I was Declan Rice’s agent, I’m pinning Arteta up against the wall, asking what’s going on.

‘I’m advising him to demand a new improved contract, and if Arsenal can’t deliver that, force a move out of the club in the summer and go somewhere that’s going to respect Declan Rice’s talents.’

Durham’s remarks highlight the potential for contract negotiations to generate tension within elite squads. While Arsenal’s decision reflects their long-term commitment to Saka, it may also prompt internal discussions regarding recognition and reward for other key contributors.