Should Arsenal pay Declan Rice more money than Bukayo Saka?

Although this has not been his most outstanding season, the England international remains one of the most influential figures in the squad. Since emerging from the academy, Arsenal have derived immense value from his development and consistency. The Gunners have long demonstrated faith in his ability, and Saka would command a starting place at many of the world’s leading clubs.
Debate Over Arsenal’s Top Earner
Saka is now poised to spend the prime years of his career at the Emirates, a clear statement of intent from both player and club. However, it is open to debate whether he has been Arsenal’s most impactful performer this season.
Declan Rice has arguably exerted a greater influence across the past two campaigns, delivering commanding displays in midfield and justifying his status as the club’s record signing. In that context, some observers believe there is a case for Rice to be the highest-paid player when he next negotiates improved terms.
Adrian Durham’s Strong View
That sentiment has been expressed forcefully by pundit Adrian Durham, as reported by Talk Sport. He said:
‘Making [Saka] the highest paid player just absolutely sticks the knife in and if I was Declan Rice’s agent, I’m pinning Arteta up against the wall, asking what’s going on.
‘I’m advising him to demand a new improved contract, and if Arsenal can’t deliver that, force a move out of the club in the summer and go somewhere that’s going to respect Declan Rice’s talents.’
Durham’s remarks highlight the potential for contract negotiations to generate tension within elite squads. While Arsenal’s decision reflects their long-term commitment to Saka, it may also prompt internal discussions regarding recognition and reward for other key contributors.
I wouldn’t take any notice of Adrian Durham, he’s so anti-Arsenal you can’t really take what he says seriously.
Arsenal could beat Barcelona 5-1, and he’d criticize them for conceding the 1 goal.
Take anything this man has to say, with a pinch of salt as far as I’m concerned.
He does have a point though🤣 I think Dec is more important to the team than Saka but again thats only opinion. I think all of these players have to win the league before any should be asking for more money. Again thats my opinion.
Arsenal minus declan or saka renders this team vulnerable and exposed to its detriment. I also question the exact point in proceedings that this club chose to declare saka improved terms. It ought normally to have come with a marked show in his fitness or end product BUT he is the talisman and keeping him onboard is most encouraging far as many will view it.
Durham is a Peterborough supporting football agitator who has shown to be anti-arsenal in the past although has had a change of tune of late. I’m with Derek’s view (above) A Durham’s comments are no more than amusement value.
Declan’s details will be comparable to Bukayo’s in terms of win bonuses and other enhancements. In answer to the question of who earns the most its a matter for players, their agreed terms and the privacy under each ones contract. Keep it in mind star boy is a quintessential academy player come good and an arsenal supporter with it. Rice is a future england captain albeit a chelsea supporter but Starboy is the talisman, he’s that guy and likely he has much to say with end product and the future games that we’ll eventually win. His Afc dna is unquestionable, and in form >he is the mustard.
I think Own Goal should be paid more than Saka – he has scored more than “Starboy”. A shadow next to Pires…
@Leon
Pires is the ONLY name iv had etched on the back of my away ‘Dreamcast’ jersey. You won’t get any argument from me in so far a arsenal wingers go. I was their, seen him and lived it. However we are in the here-and-now and Saka is now that guy.