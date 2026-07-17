Should Arsenal pay €100million for Bouaddi?

Ayyoub Bouaddi has become one of the most talked-about names in football after showcasing his maturity and ability at the World Cup, and Arsenal are interested in signing him.

Lille handed him a new long-term contract just a few weeks ago, and they want to keep him in their squad for another season. This is not ideal news for Arsenal, who are keen to secure his signature during this transfer window.

The Gunners are determined to bring him to the club this summer, but they face strong competition. Manchester City and Liverpool are also interested, while other top European clubs are monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Arsenal face competition for Ayyoub Bouaddi

Bouaddi is not in a rush to decide his future, but his performances at the World Cup have increased the number of clubs interested in signing him. Lille remain determined to keep the talented midfielder and wants him to continue his development with their team.

Everyone knows Lille have a reputation as a selling club, but they view Bouaddi differently and consider him a player worth keeping. According to The Athletic, only a fee worth around €100 million would make Lille consider selling him this summer.

Such an offer would allow Lille to sit down and discuss a possible transfer, but the valuation raises questions about whether Bouaddi is worth such a significant investment at this stage of his career.

The current transfer market has seen major increases in player valuations, and clubs are often required to pay large fees for promising talents. However, Arsenal may feel that this amount is too high for a player who remains inexperienced at the highest level.

Arsenal must decide if Bouaddi is worth the investment

The Gunners will have to consider whether they are prepared to meet Lille’s demands if they want to win the race for Bouaddi’s signature. His talent and potential have attracted serious interest, but the financial commitment could prove difficult.

Lille’s desire to keep him means Arsenal may need to make a major offer to change the situation. The midfielder’s future remains uncertain, and his performances have ensured that he will continue to attract attention from leading clubs across Europe.

Arsenal will now have to decide whether they believe Bouaddi is worth the reported price before making their next move.

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