How much should Arsenal pay Martinelli, Saka and Saliba to persuade them to stay?

Arteta’s young Arsenal side are in amazing form with Saka, Martinelli and Jesus combining magnificently in the front line, and William Saliba looking like a star defender already at such a young age.

We know that Arteta and Edu are building a squad of young players that can only improve together and challenge for trophies for many, many years, so it is imperative that the Gunners keep the core of their side so they can grow and mature together.

Most of our current young players have long contracts already, but all the talk right now is about extending three of our budding young superstars in Saliba, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

All of these are known to be currently in talks with Arsenal about extending their contracts, but the question is how much are they worth and can we afford to pay all three exorbitant wages and keep within our budget?

Arsenal are already in direct negotiations to extend Gabriel Martinelli's contract, talks have been ongoing for weeks. "I want to stay", Gabriel said. 🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. pic.twitter.com/scxhpsRMAf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2022

I am sure they will all be offered incredible wages by other suitors to try and prise them away from the Emirates, so Arsenal will have to offer them extremely improved contracts to keep the players (and their agents) happy.

According to the Mail, it would take a contract of at least £200,000-a-week for Martinelli to sign on the dotted line, and surely Saliba and Saka’s reps will also be looking to at least match this.

But surely at the forefront of their minds they are also going to be thinking of how successful they can be if they stay together at Arsenal, as every player dreams of winning trophies, which is exactly the same aims as the club and the fans.

So, perhaps Arsenal should pay a large contract to rach of them, say around £150,000-a-week, but with very large bonus incentives depending on how successful we are, trophy-wise, in the time of their contract?

Or do you think we should just pay them whatever they ask?

