Should Arsenal pay the full price of £50m for Pedro Neto?

Wolves name the price tag of Pedro Neto

It was earlier confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that Arsenal see Pedro Neto as a transfer priority before the window shuts down in less than 10 days’ time.

Now, the price which Wolves will be demanding from interested suitors is believed to be £50m, according to The Sun reporter Daniel Cutts.

Arsenal have already held initial talks over a move for Pedro Neto. #AFC want to pay £35m, Wolves want around £50m. No official bid yet, but Mikel Arteta a huge fan of the winger. — Daniel Cutts (@Journo_Slash) August 22, 2022

After Arsenal sat down for talks for their club-record signing Nicolas Pepe with their French counterparts OGC Nice, it became pretty much clear that they would certainly like to bring in a replacement.

With the Gunners only boasting four natural wingers in Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Pepe and Reiss Nelson, there was certainly need for an upgrade in the position. As the latter two have failed to make a serious impact at the Emirates Stadium.

In the shape of Neto, Mikel Arteta will have a pacey winger who is equally adept on both the flanks. At the age of 22, the Portuguese also comes with bags of potential.

The North London outfit are thought to be preparing an opening offer of £35 million for the youngster, who has made a reputation for himself, since joining Wolves in 2019.

Convinced Pedro Neto is the next big thing marooned on one of the more defensive sides in the league pic.twitter.com/flsDn2ZKbE — Tom Worville (@Worville) May 18, 2021

The former Lazio man has made 95 appearances for The Wanderers, finding the net 11 times while assisting his teammates 12 times.

He is a player who can unlock defenses with his quick feet and smart thinking, something Nicolas Pepe has failed to show in an Arsenal jersey.

If the Gunners add Neto and the seriously-linked Youri Tielemans to the squad that is already at Arteta’s disposal, fans can only dream of things the team can achieve this season.

