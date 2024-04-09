Should Arsenal pay up to £60 million to poach Onana from Everton?

How much it could cost Amadou Onana’s transfer move from Goodison Park to the Emirates Stadium if it were to happen in the summer has been revealed. According to reports, Arsenal may have to pay £50-£60 million for the midfielder to join in the summer.

The Toffees, who made a loss of £89.1 million in the 2022–23 season, are reportedly looking to make some huge sales before June 30th in order to register their squad for the 2024–25 season.

Their necessity to sell is what drives them to be willing to let their top players, like Onana, leave.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a top midfielder to complement Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in their engine room. Amadou Onana is one of the players they’ve linked with; given his set price, could we expect the Belgian international to join Arsenal in the summer?

While discussing Arsenal’s midfield reinforcement plans, David Ornstein disclosed that the club no longer favoured a move for the Everton player. He stated that they thought his asking price was unreasonable, and that he did not fit the profile of the midfielder they were looking for. Ornstein said, “I’m sure there is some appreciation for Onana at Arsenal and elsewhere, but I’m not sure he fits their profile or price bracket.”

What do you think? Do you think that price for Onana is a good investment or not?

Darren N

