Should Arsenal play Aubameyang tonight against Molde? (Opinion)

Arsenal will take on Molde this evening with the chance to seal top spot in their Europa League group, but the manager has bigger issues with his squad at present.

The Gunners have scored just one goal in their last five league matches, which came from the penalty spot against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and there is growing concerns about our scoring.

While we have struggled in the Premier League, we haven’t had the same issues in Europe, scoring two, three and four in those matches between those league struggles.

While our qualification is wrapped up, you could be forgiven for thinking that many squad or inexperienced players will get called up, but I think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette could well start.

The duo will most definitely need a confidence boost after their struggles in the last six weeks, and while we could play some younger players in other spots, they would also help us to cement our place as group winners.

The Gabonese forward is one of the most influential players in our team, as highlighted by his promotion to captaincy, and while his woes may well because of help from his teammates, his confidence can’t be at its highest given the circumstances.

Lacazette was also dropped from the starting line-up against Leeds at the weekend, and could well be more likely to start in Norway, although the manager may have issues with fitness to consider.

If fully fit, should Laca or Aubz start this evening?

Patrick