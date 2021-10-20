Should Arsenal play Laca alongside Auba against Aston Villa?

Should Lacacazette start against Villa?
A player who seems to be reluctant to sign, or who we seem reluctant to want to offer a new contract to, we don’t know what the deal is here but whatever the issue is with Alex Lacazette, surely, he deserves more game time doesn’t he?
After his super sub appearance against Palace, when he came on and seemed to bring the team more energy and more attacking threat, is it safe to say that Lacazette has warranted a start against Aston Villa on Friday?
Despite not playing for a while in the league, and alongside his best friend in the team, it didn’t take the two of them long – Lacazette and Aubameyang – to link up within minutes of Laca taking to the pitch, in a move that could have resulted in us equalising much earlier, but for the gloves of Palace keeper Guaita.
The two of them clearly haven’t lost anything they had between them on the pitch and they have shown previously they work well together.
Shouldn’t Arteta take note of this and if it is the unfortunate case that Bukayo Saka is injured after coming off, Laca has shown he is able to come in and step up to the plate.
The worry if he does start will always be that he won’t be having as much affect as when he comes off the bench, but if Arteta has no choice, he may just be surprised. Laca has shown with his attacking threat last night and his energy, that he has more than enough left in the tank to help this team in more than just the cup games.
So, has Laca warranted a start or will Arteta stick with Pepe and Aubameyang?
Well we will see on Friday night but if he produces the energy and goal threat he did in the small amount of time last night then I don’t see why not! Gooners do you want to see Laca start in the league more often?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
No, we’d better put Lacazette back into the CF position and assign Smith-Rowe back to the left wing. We have seen both Aubameyang/ Lacazette played as starters together in many games and it didn’t work
Aubameyang is tall and pacey, but he can’t cut inside as effective as Martinelli and Smith-Rowe. Smith-Rowe isn’t bad aerially, so he’s got to play on the left side
I would start Laca 💯% and bring Auba on for the last ½ hour.
I would have same back 4 with Elnenny destroying & Partey box 2 box. ESR attacking mid. Wide we’re spoilt for choice. Any 2 of Saka, Pepe, Martinelli or Auba again with subs ready if and when needed.
Elneny + Partey combo is good, but I’d like to try Maitland-Niles there
Yes, Laca must start! His link up play was excellent. I’ve always believed Aubameyang is more effective from the left wing anyway.
I also think it’s time Tierney is dropped, his inclusion in the team is a big problem IMO. A CM’s priority should not be to cover a fullback constantly bombing forward. How ridiculous would it be to see Cazorla covering Monreal’s forward runs? Finally, if I could drop Ben White I surely would. Backing up from Edouard like a stormtrooper who has just seen a jedi is disgraceful defending. We should be thinking about calling back Saliba in January.
I think it doesn’t make that much difference who we play.
We have played well with key players missing and we have played poorly with our best players in the squad since Arteta arrived. We didn’t exactly set the PL on fire when we started both Auba and Laca. Fitting in Auba is harder IMO than fitting in Laca. So I would start Laca.
I would like to see Saka on the right and not on the left. Maybe we can not play ESR and Odegaard in the same 11. Yes, it went well against Spurs but the other games it didn’t go too well. Odegaard is a bit too anonymous for my taste.
I would give Lokonga and Partey a chance to start together for a few games and bench Odegaard.
Martinelli – Laca – Saka
Partey – ESR – Lokonga
Thierney – Gabriel – White – Takehiro
I think that would be Close to the team I would like to see also JANV.
Problem is Odegaard seems to be first name on the team sheet and no matter how awful he plays he’s there the next game .
How Martinelli is not getting starts is a complete mystery to me and surely now he should be given the nod against villa .
I think would rest Tierney also and give Tavares ago or even rest tomi and put Tavares at right back .
Mind you all this talk is just pointless as like I say before most games most of us can already pred his starting 11 when all fit .
We are going to lose with out an exceptional performance from Midfield .. we miss two players to defend if we play Laca and Auba
I would try Emile Smith Rowe as a false 9 or a proper 9, I think he has goals in him.
He looks to me like someone who has alot of attributes of a number 9 in my opinion and that’s taking account of his new found selfishness in front of goal… Not a bad idea if given a thought..
Secondly I would gladly welcome back holding in place of White, Cos I don’t see much difference in that department, atleast Holding doesn’t shy away from blocking a shot and decent in the air.
Thirdly if we are not going to use a back three then Tierney should be replaced, he is as lost and useless as Auba on the wing in a flat back 4..
Lastly to to address the initial question Auba and Lacazette would never work cos that means one playing in an unfavorable position, and that’s the reason why Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are not working either… It’s not playing them all but identifying which of them is more suited to a certain system and on current form.. So that brings me to the Manager he knows this things but he is either stubborn to accept a failed system or bias in picking certain players
Actually should Arsenal play against Villa under Arteta’s Management?
I think this something more important question
Definitely start Laca and Auba.
Auba can run around Huff and Puff Lacca puts a shift in and is very good with ESR they work well together and compliment each other. He is a must against Villa, BUT will Arteta drop Auba answer NO he won’t