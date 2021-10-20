Should Arsenal play Laca alongside Auba against Aston Villa?

Should Lacacazette start against Villa?

A player who seems to be reluctant to sign, or who we seem reluctant to want to offer a new contract to, we don’t know what the deal is here but whatever the issue is with Alex Lacazette, surely, he deserves more game time doesn’t he?

After his super sub appearance against Palace, when he came on and seemed to bring the team more energy and more attacking threat, is it safe to say that Lacazette has warranted a start against Aston Villa on Friday?

Despite not playing for a while in the league, and alongside his best friend in the team, it didn’t take the two of them long – Lacazette and Aubameyang – to link up within minutes of Laca taking to the pitch, in a move that could have resulted in us equalising much earlier, but for the gloves of Palace keeper Guaita.

The two of them clearly haven’t lost anything they had between them on the pitch and they have shown previously they work well together.

Shouldn’t Arteta take note of this and if it is the unfortunate case that Bukayo Saka is injured after coming off, Laca has shown he is able to come in and step up to the plate.

The worry if he does start will always be that he won’t be having as much affect as when he comes off the bench, but if Arteta has no choice, he may just be surprised. Laca has shown with his attacking threat last night and his energy, that he has more than enough left in the tank to help this team in more than just the cup games.

So, has Laca warranted a start or will Arteta stick with Pepe and Aubameyang?

Well we will see on Friday night but if he produces the energy and goal threat he did in the small amount of time last night then I don’t see why not! Gooners do you want to see Laca start in the league more often?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_