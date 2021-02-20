Should Arsenal players join Zaha in refusing to take the knee?

Time To Stop Taking The Knee? Dan

He’s not a Gooner, but as we are all in it together in the fight against racism, I want to say well done Wilfred Zaha for refusing to take the knee before kick-off anymore, what I hope is that this is the first small step in action being taken.

First of all, whether you agree with the Crystal Palace’s stance that the pre match ritual is ‘degrading’ isn’t the point. Whatever your opinion, you have to admire the bravery being the first Premiership player to speak out like this.

There are hundreds of footballers in the top division so logically not every single one is going to agree. Zaha can’t be the only one who feels taking the knee is simply football ‘ticking a box’?

Yet you can understand why it’s easier to keep your head down and go along with the majority out of fear of a backlash, scrutiny and being part of a debate that goes beyond the sport.

Zaha though has grown tired of Football saying ‘look at us, we are spreading this important message’ while there is zero substance.

Of course most decent people agree with the meaning of taking the knee, that everyone should be treated equally, but it means nothing if you then do nothing when racism happens. It’s an empty gesture. Like when players were told to wear ‘kick it out’ shirts.

This week two Arsenal players have been abused online along with some of their peers.

It has sadly got to the point where, once upon a time, this would be so disgusting it would be on the back page of your paper, the main story. It’s now become almost accepted, like we are immune to it.

Just think about that.

In 2021, we have reached a point where an idea of someone being racially abused for being considered not good at the job no longer is a shock.

What I’m hoping is that now Zaha has expressed himself, other players will feel more confident to express themselves.

There is no right and wrong here, but the only way we get better, assess a situation and educate ourselves, is through discussion.

Zaha not taking the knee will create greater discussion than if he had just gone along with the ritual.

It forces the Premier League, FA, Sky Sports, Arsenal, etc, to ask out loud are they really showing zero tolerance towards racial prejudice?

Our Chief Executive, Vinai Venkatesham made a great point, how can you explain how social media companies have the ability to within seconds block content they feel is spam or pirated, yet can’t do the same towards sick words?

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venaktesham: "You really can't underestimate the impact abuse has on individuals. We have to take this opportunity as a wake-up call. Increasingly this type of abuse towards black players is becoming normalised. I think this a moment in time." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 18, 2021

I occasionally make YouTube videos. If I posted one on Facebook, inviting people to check out my content I would get warned about my conduct.

Yet someone else can send a message breaking the law?

We know the answer of course.

In this instance, they don’t want me using their platform to advertise my work or YouTube because that would cost them money. Equally it would be a bad business move to improve their security.

How often do you read the same statement from the likes of Twitter of how shocked they are that someone has used their company to racially abuse someone, and they are a part of the fight to eliminate this evil from this world?

When I put a bet online, I have to give my details, sometimes even provide photo ID. It would take seconds for social media giants to follow this policy. But they know though they would lose followers. So that’s not zero tolerance.

Venkatesham: "How do you explain to a black footballer that pirated content is taken down in minutes but not racist abuse?" — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 18, 2021

Arsenal don’t have zero tolerance either.

They will give the same quotes condemning the treatment towards their players but what will they actually do about it? Not participate on social media? Not provide content? Of course not – because too much money is made for both parties.

Zero tolerance means you simply won’t tolerate something, no matter what. It doesn’t mean you won’t accept something as long as it doesn’t cost you money.

So we are in this scary cycle where a player gets racially abused, everyone says how wrong it is … then waits for it to happen again…. then says how wrong it is.

Every few decades there is an individual who takes a stand. That’s what we are waiting for.

Whether it’s a player, Club, broadcaster or Social media, we are waiting for someone to say ……. enough now!

Should Arsenal players make a statement like Wilfried Zaha’s? Would Vinai Venkatesham back them up if they did?

Dan