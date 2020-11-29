Should Arsenal prioritise move for wantaway forward? (Opinion)

Arsenal have been lacking goals in recent weeks, and news that Lautaro Martinez is seeking a move should be eye-opening.

The Argentine is a star in the making, one with huge potential, yet one who appears to be underrated by his club.

Whilst he is a regular starter for Inter Milan, he finds himself benched a little too often, and while his club do have a number of options up top, he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet in my opinion.

Barcelona were heavily expected to make a move for him in the summer before the Coronavirus pandemic decimated clubs finances, as former Barca chief Bartomeu revealed to Sport.es and he ended up staying put, but Marca now states that he has hired Jorge Mendes to instigate him a move to a bigger club.

While many clubs are still working on their finances, Arsenal could well have an opportunity to land a real star, whose potential currently remains partially untapped.

Our club currently has Alexandre Lacazette featuring at centre-forward, but his future remains uncertain as he has entered into the final two years of his contract, with no talks mentioned at present.

The Frenchman was also linked with a move away during the summer months, and the likes of Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah are yet to show that they are ready to take over from Laca as of yet.

I wouldn’t hesitate in making a move to land Martinez, and our bid could well be boosted by previous reports in MundoDeportivo (via the DailyStar) who claimed that Inter Milan would be keen on replacing Lautaro with Lacazette.

Could our side facilitate some sort of swap deal now that Martinez has made his exit intentions clear with his hiring of Mendes?

Patrick