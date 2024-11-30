Should Arsenal prioritise signing new midfielders this summer rather than a striker?

While many predict that Arsenal’s 2025 transfer menu will primarily focus on the striking and creative side of the attack, journalist James McNicholas suggests that Arsenal will also look to bolster their defensive midfield.

The Athletic columnist claims that the Arsenal decision-makers know their midfielder will need rejuvenation given Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s situations. The two experienced Gunners have their deals expiring next summer, and the club could use that opportunity to freshen up their engine room with a younger version of the duo.

McNicholas says: “There is an acknowledgement within the club that the midfield requires some rejuvenation. Jorginho & Partey are both due to run out of contract next summer, and Arsenal may look to freshen up their midfield with a more youthful addition.

Jorginho’s departure won’t surprise many; the team can manage without him. Indeed, the team is gradually transitioning without him.

However, after reading these comments about Arsenal’s anticipated transfer plans, I believe the main question most Gooners will be asking is whether the club will allow Partey, their most consistent midfielder so far this season, to leave.

As outstanding as the Ghana international has been, his form and availability has probably earned him a new deal, and allowing him to leave on a free transfer would be perplexing.

Either way, it’d make sense to sign another young top #6, like Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, to learn from him.

Intriguingly, recent reports suggest that Arsenal is interested in signing Wharton. Discussions have been held with Palace midfield prodigy’s entourage for a winter 2025 switch to the Emirates stadium. The Eagles reportedly are seeking a £54.1 million offer to let the Englishman go.

What do you think? Whichever that young #6 Arsenal sign this summer, would that mean Rice is now seen more as a central midfielder than a defensive midfielder?

Daniel O

