Should Arsenal prioritise the Premier League or the Champions League this season?

Where should Arsenal’s priorities be this season.

With today being transfer deadline day, Gooners all around the world will be hoping we can add players in the squad to strengthen in any way we can. Even more so considering the sheer number of high-profile games we’re going to be involved in this season not only in the Premier league but in Europe as well. Arsenal, as of writing this article, have just learned their opponents for the new edition of this seasons UCL group stages, with us facing PSG, Dynamo Zagreb, Monaco and Shakhtar Donetsk at home while facing Sporting CP, Girona, Atalanta and Inter Milan away from home. They are pretty tough set of fixtures that will be required to be taken in all seriousness if we’re to stand any chance of qualifying from the league phase (group stage…. whatever).

This then begs the question, is our squad deep enough with quality to compete efficiently on both fronts? The answer to this in my opinion is no, then if that’s the case it further begs another question, which one should we prioritize if we can do so for only one? Given the potential fixture congestion if we don’t quality directly through finishing in the top eight then I’m very interested in how Mikel Arteta will handle this. Is safe to say that even the biggest and strongest clubs in the world will feel the adverse effects of potentially having to play 60-70 odds matches in a campaign then Arsenal is not exempted given how we lack squad depth (especially in forward areas) to make significant pushes deep into those competitions.

Nevertheless, I still believe we have the quality (barring injuries) to go deeper in those competitions, but if you were to ask me which one we should prioritize without saying the obvious answer (both) I would say we should put winning our biggest domestic trophy ahead of European glory given how close we’ve came in the last two seasons. However, if we somehow find ourselves in the semi-finals of the biggest club competition in the world (that we haven’t lifted before) them there’s only one answer.

Which one should we prioritize more this season gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…