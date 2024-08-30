Should Arsenal prioritise the Premier League or the Champions League this season?

Where should Arsenal’s priorities be this season.
With today being transfer deadline day, Gooners all around the world will be hoping we can add players in the squad to strengthen in any way we can. Even more so considering the sheer number of high-profile games we’re going to be involved in this season not only in the Premier league but in Europe as well. Arsenal, as of writing this article, have just learned their opponents for the new edition of this seasons UCL group stages, with us facing PSG, Dynamo Zagreb, Monaco and Shakhtar Donetsk at home while facing Sporting CP, Girona, Atalanta and Inter Milan away from home. They are pretty tough set of fixtures that will be required to be taken in all seriousness if we’re to stand any chance of qualifying from the league phase (group stage…. whatever).
This then begs the question, is our squad deep enough with quality to compete efficiently on both fronts? The answer to this in my opinion is no, then if that’s the case it further begs another question, which one should we prioritize if we can do so for only one? Given the potential fixture congestion if we don’t quality directly through finishing in the top eight then I’m very interested in how Mikel Arteta will handle this. Is safe to say that even the biggest and strongest clubs in the world will feel the adverse effects of potentially having to play 60-70 odds matches in a campaign then Arsenal is not exempted given how we lack squad depth (especially in forward areas) to make significant pushes deep into those competitions.
Nevertheless, I still believe we have the quality (barring injuries) to go deeper in those competitions, but if you were to ask me which one we should prioritize without saying the obvious answer (both) I would say we should put winning our biggest domestic trophy ahead of European glory given how close we’ve came in the last two seasons. However, if we somehow find ourselves in the semi-finals of the biggest club competition in the world (that we haven’t lifted before) them there’s only one answer.
Which one should we prioritize more this season gooners?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
OT- Just heard the bad news about Merino’s injury. Maybe out for a few weeks. Send my best wishes for a speedy recovery
Yeah, a very unfortunate situation. Hoping he recovers well.
We shouldn’t prioritise either, but target both. We’ll be without Merino, who’s already injured in a training ground collision with Gabriel and has possibly fractured his arm.
His injury was his shoulder, and that lump Gabbi just can’t help himself
Really??Is that a real question??
It’s a bit of a cliche but you can only prioritise the next game
Here’s the questions. Think of the Premier League decided after only the first 8 games this season. What is your opinion on that?
Think of a 36 team league, settled after just 8 games. Points, Goal difference and goals for decide the 36 placings, even though the difficulty of the 8 games, points, goals and GD racked up is totally random and not on merit, and a random home or away basis to 8 different games too, as well as random in how many miles to travel. This random unfairness built in can throw up some huge knock out ties as early as February, after wrecking the first part of your Premier League season, you still don’t make it out of February due to difficult play off.
we need to quickly wake-up to it being a whole new beast, not nearly the same thing as we have got to know. For Arsenal, Liverpool and Villa, the Champions League benefits (money, reputation) were have fought for and earned, come not from a long “close but no cigar” run in this cup, but by securing top 4 in the most difficult domestic League in the world this year and every year.
With their weight of PL titles, Man City can only improve this periods legacy to next level with CL wins – but Man City forced to equally prioritise both Prem and Euro can only benefit Arsenal, provided we are “only targeting” the former.
A decision needs to be made now. Game week one comes hours after final whistle at Spurs, and hours before kick off at Man City, points dropped in those two matches can really matter in title race at the end of the season, not least puncture momentum and self belief and heap pressure on.
At this stage of the teams development, Champions League win is a long shot, made longer this season by even more of a squad draining challenge and randomness in the competitions format. But Prem Title was much more realistic this season if wholly targeted – longer odds now than last month though with the squad depth having been hollowed out.
I think it was one of the trophy laden Liverpool managers who said a league draw great result end of a Euro – and that was a different era with top four in Prem and Euro competition run was a darn sight easier than these days!
IMO no brainer, the bench and youngsters play this seasons Champions League right from game week one, as we watch and learn as English footballs and Euro footballs elite attempt to challenge on both fronts equally in what looks a very random and challenging Euro Super League mash up.
I think Arteta will prioritise one over the other in some form simply because games in both competitions will be mixed in with each other.
Arsenal’s recent efforts have been focused on winning the league and it would be a little odd not to have that as top priority now in my opinion.
As to squad strength, who knows? Things happen unexpectedly – Merino is apparently injured now and likely to miss several games. What happens if Havertz picks up an injury sometime in the coming months? These events can have all sorts of repercussions so nothing can be taken for granted.
How did prioritizing work last season? Mikel needs to win a trophy this season and he might not win any if he focuses only on one. He should be all in for EPL, CL and FA.
EPL first, because UCL is a tougher competition, especially with the new UCL format
If we can’t win EPL, then focus on a European competition
Disagree, it is a cup tournament and anything can happen, whereas the PL is over 38 games and you have to be on form for such a long time. We didn’t lose a game or concede til we got to the final where Barca drew four games, for me there is an element of luck in any cup, but the league I believe a tad more difficult
No need to prioritise, just take each game as it comes.
No priorities, while utilising the whole squad, put out the team that the manager and his staff believe can beat what’s in front of them.
Of course we can prioritise what trophy we would most like to win. For me EPL.