Should Arsenal prioritize a top hitman or top Saka backup as our last signing?

David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori have reinforced the defence. Mikel Merino’s anticipated arrival from Real Sociedad is likely to bolster the midfielder. The next area to receive reinforcement must be the attack. Looking at what we can expect from the attack, I’m conflicted. Will it be a striker or a right winger (to deputise Saka)?

In the end, I don’t see Arsenal signing a a top striker AND a brilliant winger this summer; therefore, it may be down to just one of these two options:

1. A competitor to Bukayo Saka

2. An out and out striker

Which of the two, if signed, would you be most confident in Arsenal’s chances next season? I would go with a striker. The reason I won’t choose a Saka competitor is because Arteta has at least three players at the Emirates Stadium who he could deploy on the right wing, provided he doesn’t have to play Saka on the right wing every game. Hopefully Fabio Viera (who had an injury-ridden 2023–24 season), Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and even Gabriel Martinelli can play there at a pinch.

Apart from Kai Havertz, can we ensure that Gabriel Jesus will be clinical when leading the attack? I doubt you can. So, if I had to choose between signing a striker and a winger, I’d go with the former. In fact, if I were calling the shots at the Emirates Stadium, I would prioritise bringing in Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres on board; these goal machines have the potential to bolster our offence. One of those strikers will not only push Havertz to his limits, but he will also be a reliable supply of goals.

What do you think must be our next priority after Merino?

daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.