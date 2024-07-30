Should Arsenal prioritize a top hitman or top Saka backup as our last signing?

David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori have reinforced the defence. Mikel Merino’s anticipated arrival from Real Sociedad is likely to bolster the midfielder. The next area to receive reinforcement must be the attack. Looking at what we can expect from the attack, I’m conflicted. Will it be a striker or a right winger (to deputise Saka)?
In the end, I don’t see Arsenal signing a a top striker AND a brilliant winger this summer; therefore, it may be down to just one of these two options:
1. A competitor to Bukayo Saka
2. An out and out striker
Which of the two, if signed, would you be most confident in Arsenal’s chances next season? I would go with a striker. The reason I won’t choose a Saka competitor is because Arteta has at least three players at the Emirates Stadium who he could deploy on the right wing, provided he doesn’t have to play Saka on the right wing every game. Hopefully Fabio Viera (who had an injury-ridden 2023–24 season), Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and even Gabriel Martinelli can play there at a pinch.
Apart from Kai Havertz, can we ensure that Gabriel Jesus will be clinical when leading the attack? I doubt you can. So, if I had to choose between signing a striker and a winger, I’d go with the former. In fact, if I were calling the shots at the Emirates Stadium, I would prioritise bringing in Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres on board; these goal machines have the potential to bolster our offence. One of those strikers will not only push Havertz to his limits, but he will also be a reliable supply of goals.
What do you think must be our next priority after Merino?
daniel O
I expect Merino to be enticed at the opportunity to join us. His Euros QF heroics should tell him something. Sociedad President Aperribay even hinted on Merino’s potential exit this summer. I would call it the Basque connection if the lad from Pamplona joins Mikel’s project at Arsenal.
Neither. A #8 preferably Eberechi Eze.
As you said, we’ve got many players to be Saka’s backup, but we still haven’t got a Giroud type of player
Osimhen is going to Chelsea or PSG, whereas Gyokeres’ hold-up play seems inconsistent and he will be very expensive
I think Arteta will stick with Havertz, Jesus and Trossard this season, because Vlahovic and Sesko aren’t available yet
Honestly ! We’ve got so many depth to backup saka but what we lack is a giroud A goal Morgan
Arteta said there will be no signing of Rice’s nature this window. So, Gyokeres or Osimhen are a doubt. Unless it was a smokescreen.
I think we’ll get an 8, possibly Merino. And may be a versatile forward player who can rotate in multiple positions across the front three.
But we might get surprised. But no 100-mil signing this window. I think Arteta will go for our youngsters, namely, Nwaneri, Myles, Salah, Heaven or Nichols as squad players, rather than buying squad players. The youth have shown they are dependable and have good mentality, even at their young age.
We will get Merino I think and a forward that won’t cost above 50-60 mil.