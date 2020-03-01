Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Should Arsenal put out their strongest team against Portsmouth?

Arsenal had to fit four games into eleven days, ending with our undeserved defeat to Olympiakos on Thursday, which has taken a toll on the players energy levels, but with the FA Cup being our only chance of a trophy left this season, should Arteta stick to his strongest team against Portsmouth?

In the pre-game conference, Arteta told us that he had a few players coming into the squad that need some gametime under their belts. When asked if our new centre-back Pablo Mari could be in the team tomorrow, Arteta said: “Yes, I think he needs minutes, like Rob did, like Ainsley and like Reiss as well. I think it was a good game for them to get their fitness levels tested as well and they trained today really well. They are all, I think, ready to play.”

But will the boss throw them all into a rotated line-up because we are playing a League One side? We will have to wait and see, but personally I think that most of the team that lost to Olympiacos should be back on the field so they can regain some confidence quickly, as well as proving to the fans that Arteta intends to take the FA Cup seriously. In fact I believe he should play his strongest team against Portsmouth and not take any chances at all.

Can you imagine if he played lots of reserves and Arsenal got beat tomorrow? It doesn’t bear thinking about….

  1. Sue says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Nice assist from De Gea 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  2. Top Gunner says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    These are the kind of games that Ozil and Xhaka should play, not serious games

    Reply
    1. Phil says:
      March 1, 2020 at 2:36 pm

      I’m with you Top Gunner-along with all the other non-performers and mistake-ridden players
      Leno
      Bellerin
      Luiz
      Sokritis
      Guendouzi
      Pepe
      Lacazette
      Willock
      Nelson
      AMN
      Ceballos

      So the line up should be
      Martinez
      Mari
      Holding
      Saka
      Aubamayang
      Torriera ( just squeezes in)
      Martinelli
      Ljunberg
      Bould
      Arteta
      Gunnersauras

      That should get the job done. I’ve excluded Mustafi as I believe he is injured

      Reply
  3. Grandad says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    What is our “strongest” team? A highly debatable subject every match!Due to injuries Arteta , arguably has not had an opportunity to play our best eleven. In any event if we cannot take care of Portsmouth with any eleven from our first team squad we are in a bad way.

    Reply

