Should Arsenal raid Brighton for one of their bargain signings?

Arsenal are being linked with a return to Brighton to take another one of their impressive performers from the campaign thus far, following up our deal to sign Leandro Trossard with a potential move for Kaoru Mitoma.

Few would argue that Erling Haaland is the Premier League signing of the season; the Manchester City man is a machine, as evidenced by his 25 goals in 19 games. Manchester City paying £64 million to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund is a bargain, but according to Premier League legend Michael Owen, Brighton’s £2.6 million signing of game changer Mitoma is the “best steal”.

As a Gooner, I’m sure you’re wondering what this season’s best signings has to do with you. Arsenal were linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma just a few days ago, according to 90 Min. Yes, Trossard was signed, but there’s a belief they have not abandoned their interest in Mitoma, who could remain a future option.

Anyway, Michael Owen has just given Arteta enough reason to sign Mitoma by claiming the Brighton man is better value for money than Haaland. He tweeted:

Another stunning goal from Mitoma today. Haaland has to be the signing of the season but I’d say Mitoma, at 2.6m, has to be the best value for money signing. — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) January 21, 2023

After signing Trossard, does a move for Mitoma make sense for Arsenal? Personally, I believe that if Arsenal has the opportunity to sign some of the most promising Premier League prospects, they should do so. Realistically Kaoru wouldn’t be as good value for us given that his value has increased tenfold however.

Patrick