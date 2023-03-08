Should Arsenal raid Chelsea for Mason Mount this summer?

Apparently, talks over a new deal for Mason Mount have stalled, and if the Blues can’t sort out his long-term future soon, they may have to cash in on him. The 24-year-old is in his last 18 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

According to the ex-Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong, Arsenal should consider making a move to sign the Englishman from Chelsea this summer. “Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal,” Frimpong told bettingsites.co.uk.

“He would bolster Arsenal’s squad; if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional, and an England international.

“He has not been in great form, but neither has Chelsea all season. You don’t win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you’re not a good player.

“If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we’re not Manchester City, we can’t spend that much money on one player.”

There is a long way to go until the summer transfer window, but many pundits seemingly think Mount could be heading out of Chelsea after struggling to establish himself under Potter. Mason Mount has proven himself in the Premier League, having racked up 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 appearances for Chelsea, along with 36 caps for England too, making him vital for both club and country.

With a return to Champions League football on the cards, quality players like Mason Mount could be what Arteta needs to recruit this summer.

Apparently, talks over a new deal for Mason Mount have stalled, and if the Blues can’t sort out his long-term future soon, they may have to cash in on him. The 24-year-old is in his last 18 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final

….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….