Should Arsenal raid rivals Spurs for key defenders?

Arsenal are believed to hot on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, and rivals Spurs are currently struggling to tie two down to new deals.

Both Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga are into the final months of their current deals, and could copy former club captain Sol Campbell in ditching the club on a free transfer, but could they also go in the same direction?

Vertonghen would be an upgrade on current options Sokratis and Mustafi, as well as providing cover at left-back. Sead Kolasinac appears to be out of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans, and bringing in the Belgian defender in place of the above trio, would leave space in the squad for some younger and hungrier players who fit the Arteta way.

21 year-old Tanganga would also be a great option to have in the squad. He has come out of nowhere this season, with Jose Mourinho plucking him out of the under-23 side, and has been utilised in a number of positions.

Japhet has played as a left-back, right-back, right wing-back as well as on the left of a three-man defence already this season, and has played to a very good level in each of those outings, showing just why his manager has been able to trust him in a number of roles.

His ability to adapt could well be key in any such move, should Mikel Arteta consider him of course, as he may well be the ideal player to adapt to the ‘inverted full-back‘ role that he is believed to be eager to adapt into his side.

Both versatile defenders could prove to be bargains for our squad, although the younger option could well prove to be the best deal available, and the opportunity to rub Spurs noses in it for years to come would always sweeten the deal.

Would Tanganga fit in at Arsenal? Are either good enough for our playing squad?

Patrick