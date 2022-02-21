Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired in a hat-trick to set Barcelona onto a 4-1 win over Valencia at the weekend, which naturally poses questions of Arsenal’s decision to allow him to leave for free.
The Gunners have won both of their matches since the Gabon international departed, so we have little reason to question our ability to cope in his absence at present, but the fact that he netted a hat-trick on his first start in Spain has to bring some angst.
While it is easy to be angered by his performance, the fact of the matter is that he only had four goals for us this term before being dropped after a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta, so his contribution to us this term before being allowed to leave was nothing like his immediate impact for Barca.
On one hand, you can blame our tactics for his failings, but the fact is that Auba played down the middle of a front three on Sunday, not dissimilar to his role for us this season, but with much less output.
I personally think we play more as a unit in his absence, and it wouldn’t shock me if Auba had asked to leave the club in December. His contribution for our team simply hasn’t been enough considering the contract he was on, especially when remember his close-range misses in front of goal.
I don’t think his goals with Barca should really matter to the decision taken by Arsenal, but I understand that it makes sense to question the manager’s role in his failings in an Arsenal shirt this season.
Does it say more about Auba or Arsenal that he has nearly equalled his four league goals for us this term in just his first start for the Catalan club?
Patrick
Auba’s strengths are finishing and going into pockets and spaces.
Arsenal’s games are either 60% (+ sometimes) possession against a low line of defence with no spaces or being out of possession against a stronger team when the team sucks at counters and transformations.
This what Arsenal lacks that teams like Liverpool thrive, transformations and creating spaces.
Until then it will be difficult for our strikers to score unless they are aerials winners and Box poachers and we know how to actually make a decent cross.
For a starter, he didn’t score a hat-trick!
Not at all, I’m watching La Liga almost every week and it’s not comparable with PL. The level has dropped and it’s not what it used to be. I think it’s a good decision for Auba to play there, he gets more time on the ball and could score many goals for Barca. I wish him all the best, but I don’t miss him.
he did not want to play for us DORTMUND comes mind he was a bad Egg in the dressing room like Dortmund and St Etienne we have a young and
impressable team he we play well for Barca and want this move at the start of season or Real where
your forwards dont have to work back like Arteta wants
No, because he was already given one and a half years to improve his discipline and performance. New players would normally like to impress their new manager, hence the increase of his efforts at Barcelona
Lacazette/ Aubameyang have played under four managers at Arsenal and we have been out of top four since they led our front line. A tall CF who does hold-up play very well is required for our transitional period, but Lacazette and Aubameyang are simply not that kind of CF