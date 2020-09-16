Should Arsenal really give Kolasinac another chance?

One More Chance For Kolasinac? By Dan Smith

So if I wrote there’s an Arsenal player who can’t even get in our squad that we can’t offload due to his excessive wages, yet has told the club he’s staying even though it’s been made clear to him that he doesn’t fit into our first team plans, you would assume I’m taking about Ozil?

I’m actually referring to Kolasinac, who is rumoured to have had a heart to heart with his manager stressing he believes he can change his coaches mind about his ability.

Or to be more accurate……he was happy to return to Schalke, but they can’t afford a transfer fee on top of an estimated 100,000 pound a week salary.

In a genius ploy to give us an advantage on Saturday, we convinced West Ham to take the Bosnian off our hands, but he’s rejected the option, even if his earnings stayed the same and he remained living in London. So that tells you his opinion of the Hammers.

Now Arteta has shown he’s willing to give talent a second chance and Kolasinac might be looking at the likes of Xhaka, Mustafi, Maitland Niles and even Elneny as examples that it is possible to change the Spaniard’s perception.

The exception to the rule remains Guendouzi due to his attitude, and Ozil (which I have given my theory in the past).

Arteta would struggle to keep a straight face when claiming he makes all his selections based on footballing reasons if Kolasinac is on the bench.

Imagine being Ozil and having to pretend that your coach really believes Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson are better creative alternatives. You are promised it’s not personal, not a ploy to drive you out, not designed to make you miserable …… then Kolasinac is a sub?

It’s funny to me how our fanbase is very selective with their principles.

They describe Ozil as a thief for collecting 350,000 pound a week because they don’t rate him as a player, which is their right. Yet why are they not as angry that someone no longer trusted to play full back is taking home 100 000 pound a week? It’s fitting, as the left back stayed under the radar for a while.

Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery would change formations if he were playing, due to not trusting him defensively to play in a 4. I remember his final ball in the Europa League Final being terrible (and attacking is meant to be his strength).

No one can fault his effort, but I don’t understand what he could possibly say to Arteta to get another chance. His boss even gave him a chance to see how he gets on as a centre back and he kept getting his feet muddled up.

He’s simply not good enough.

I refer a lot to the 55 redundancies. If I got sacked to save the club money and then heard that Kolasinac was allowed to stay on 100,000 pound a week?

I would go to Citizens advice ASAP!

Dan Smith